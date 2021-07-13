Cancel
LEADING OFF: Ohtani set for 2-way All-Star history

By The Associated Press
Norman Transcript
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what's happening around the majors Tuesday:. Shohei Ohtani will be the American League’s starting pitcher in the All-Star Game and will bat leadoff, too, as the designated hitter in another landmark for the two-way Japanese sensation. A 27-year-old in his fourth major league season with the Los...

www.normantranscript.com

