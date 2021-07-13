City Council Has Work Session Scheduled For July 15

This week is a busy one for the Greensboro City Council, with two scheduled meetings. The regular first meeting of the month, which is mainly to hold a public comment period, is Tuesday, July 13 beginning at 5 pm., with a “hybrid” closed session. However, there is no closed session on the agenda for the July 13 meeting. An agenda notice states that the closed session is to discuss an “Economic Development Incentive” and that “The regular City Council meeting should begin at 5:30 p.m.”