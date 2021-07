When it comes to running, I am 100 percent pure-bred, authentically average. I love to run, but I don’t ever expect any record-breaking times. Did that woman in a hot-dog costume just pass me on the course? Sure did! As the Olympic games are upon us and we watch and admire the best-of-the-best, I challenge us to recognize and celebrate the Everyday Olympians among us: the “average” who always show up for life, no matter the odds. Are you an Everyday Olympian? Everyone is eligible to join the team, if we can only get past our perfectionism mindset. Who’s in?