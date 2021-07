LeVar Burton’s grasp of the power of words is firm. He chooses them carefully when speaking, pairing them with perfect intonation and enunciation to ensure that his point is delivered clearly and precisely. Every sentence exhibits careful consideration of how the information he’s delivering will be received—which makes sense, considering the many hats the 64-year-old has worn throughout his career as a communicator. Burton’s gift for it is striking because he’s worked for years to sharpen his skill and employ it across various mediums.