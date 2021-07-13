Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Do Just One Thing

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

When a pair of jeans you love becomes too tight in certain areas, you don't have to donate them to charity or even go on a diet. Instead, put the jeans on and use a spray bottle to soak the areas that need to be stretched out, then wear the jeans while doing something rigorous, like squats, riding a bike or lunging up stairs. The soaked denim fibers will stretch out evenly and before you know it, you'll be wearing your favorite jeans comfortably again.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans On#Squats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

I Just Found Out What The Drawer Under The Stove Is Actually For

You know how it is when you think you know something then you find out you were all wrong? Yeah...this is that. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space. I have our cupboards as efficiently organized as possible. I think. A place for everything and everything in it's a place...or something like that.
Home & GardenPosted by
Family Handyman

This Toilet Paper Trick Can Refresh Your Entire Bathroom

There are plenty of suggestions out there for preventing less-than-pleasant odors in your bathroom. Thanks to a handy trick we spotted on TipHero, there’s a way to eliminate icky bathroom smells that doesn’t require a daily spray or a touch-up every time you go. You only have to do this as often as you change your toilet paper roll, and it works just as well.
Home & GardenPosted by
Reader's Digest

Here’s Why You Should Close Your Bedroom Door at Night

I’m sure there are numerous reasons to sleep with your door open. Proper air regulation throughout your home, and in your room, while you’re sleeping. Hearing little children at night in case they wake. Listening for anything mysterious, possibly break-ins or something going wrong with your appliances. But none of those reasons can live up to the devastating reason why you should be closing your door at night: Surviving a house fire. It’s actually one of the key fire safety tips you need to know. It’s also important to know common household fire hazards including the most overlooked fire hazard in your home to prevent devastating events.
AnimalsPosted by
FIRST For Women

Keep Skunks Out of Your Backyard With Something You Usually Throw Away

Skunks roaming our backyards can be a real headache during the warmer months. We’ve all heard stories about getting sprayed by one and it does not sound fun. The awful stench is nearly impossible to get off your clothes and skin (yuck!). Luckily, there’s a quick and cheap solution to get rid of skunks with something we usually toss in the trash: citrus peels.
AnimalsThis Old House

How to Get Rid of Ants in the Kitchen

Ants are some of the most common household pests, and their love for sugary, syrupy foods means that when they get indoors, they usually head for the kitchen. We’ll go over how to get rid of ants in the kitchen and keep them out once they’re gone. Some ant infestations...
Home & GardenPosted by
Woman's World

Get Your Laundry Super White Without Bleach With This Simple Hack

It’s laundry day, and you just realized that you don’t have any bleach on hand. You know your standard laundry detergent isn’t going to cut it for all those stained shirts and socks, but you don’t feel like going all the way to the store. Or maybe you just don’t want to use bleach because it’s a harsh chemical, but you need a way to brighten up your white clothes. Well, not to worry. We recently stumbled upon a quick laundry hack that will help you get your whites as bright as ever — no bleach necessary. In fact, all you need is some aspirin.
Home & GardenAllrecipes.com

Grandma's 5 Best-Kept Secrets for a Fresh-Smelling Home

There's something so welcoming about Grandma's house. From fresh-baked cookies to the best hugs on the planet, Grandma's house is a special place. One thing that always stands out in my memory is that unique, comforting smell at my grandmother's house. It just smells like home. Today, there are tons...
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Why You Should Keep A Quarter In Your Freezer

There are several items you might find in a well-stocked freezer, from frozen fruits and vegetables to some carefully packed-away leftovers. However, there's one thing you likely never considered keeping in the freezer that just might come in handy — a quarter. No, you can't use the quarter to whip up any impromptu snacks or quick weeknight dinners, but it serves an equally important function. A simple quarter can give you a good indication of whether the power has cut out in your freezer at any point, giving you a bit of a warning in terms of the safety of your frozen foods.
EconomyPosted by
Amomama

Plumber Gets Humiliated By Two Arrogant IT Specialists - Story of the Day

Two IT specialists boast about their job and look down on a plumber for his profession. Not long after, the tables are turned, and they realize their mistake. It had been an exhausting day at work. Sam and Andy were standing in the line eagerly waiting for their evening coffee and cursing the people in front of them for taking too long with their orders.
Beauty & FashionBrit + Co

Behold, The Cutest Tote Bags For All Your Summer Adventures

Between travel, beach days, and the return to the office, you're probably going to need a pretty big bag (or two) to tote your life around in this summer. And when it comes to a tote bag, practicality is particularly key — ample space, functional storage, and proper handles can save you from losing all the belongings you needed to begin with. Materials matter, too — light leather, woven textures, and durable canvas make oversized bags more fitting for your summer attire and activities, like last minute romps out of the city or to the beach. Not to worry, though, we found plenty of beautiful, functional tote bags for you to choose from for your summer dressing and beyond.
Lifestylearcamax.com

Simple Home Remedies That Work pt. 1

1. To avoid cutting yourself when slicing vegetables, get someone else to hold the vegetables while you chop. 2. To avoid arguments with women about lifting the toilet seat-use the sink. 3. For high blood pressure sufferers - simply cut yourself and bleed for a few minutes, thus reducing the...
Hobbiesthepioneerwoman.com

I Went Hiking With Ladd and It Taught Me A Few Things About Life

Well, that escalated quickly. Ladd and I had a wonderful week of vacation together, and I thought I was about to make a clean getaway from Vail without having to take any hikes. But sure enough, the night before our last day, he said those dreaded words: "Let's go on Berry Picker tomorrow."
Lifestylearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Hot and dusty traveler has to beg for water

Dear Amy: Several times now, I have been invited to visit the homes of old friends during my travels to distant states, but when I have done that, I’ve been surprised at how inhospitable some people are. They know when I will be there, and I make sure to call...

Comments / 0

Community Policy