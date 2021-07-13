Do Just One Thing
When a pair of jeans you love becomes too tight in certain areas, you don't have to donate them to charity or even go on a diet. Instead, put the jeans on and use a spray bottle to soak the areas that need to be stretched out, then wear the jeans while doing something rigorous, like squats, riding a bike or lunging up stairs. The soaked denim fibers will stretch out evenly and before you know it, you'll be wearing your favorite jeans comfortably again.www.arcamax.com
