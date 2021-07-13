Cancel
Poll: Utahns widely concerned about inflation now, and into the future

By Art Raymond
Deseret News
Mixed signals about U.S. inflation concerns continue to emanate from federal policymakers, but Utahns are decidedly united when it comes to how they’re feeling about rising costs amid the ongoing economic recovery. They’re just plain worried. A new, statewide Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found 85% of Utahns said...

