FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “. Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.