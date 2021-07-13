Cancel
Celebrities

Go away with ... Tanaye White

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTanaye White has put aside her career in defense and aerospace to concentrate on modeling, which includes a photo shoot for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue. “The decision to transition into modeling full time was not an easy one,” said White, who recently moved to Brooklyn. “I had made a comfortable life for myself in the corporate world. But ultimately, I decided I could always go back to a ‘normal life’ if I ever decided to retire from modeling. I have two degrees to fall back on, so I know that it'll always be there.” Fans may follow White on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/tanayedubz/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/tanayedubz).

www.arcamax.com

Travelarcamax.com

Celebrity Travel: Go away with BettySoo

“As a group, we had always gotten together physically to write,” said Nobody’s Girl singer-songwriter BettySoo, who’s based out of Austin. “This (pandemic) definitely put our group writing on hold. We haven’t been in the same room since February 2020. Much of the music we write for our group is based on staggering layers of vocal harmonies or counter-melodies, and doing it in person and in real time is a big part of how that stuff comes together. Given the circumstances, we stayed focused on the songs we have, thinking through how we want to present them live once we were finally able to tour and sing in harmony again.” The trio’s full-length debut album, “Nobody’s Girl,” will be released on July 30. Fans may stay in touch with the group on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/nobodysgirlmusic) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/nobodysgirlofficial).
Go away with ... Yassir Lester

Go away with ... Yassir Lester

When Yassir Lester isn’t working on the Showtime series “Black Monday” or the animated Fox series “Duncanville,” you can hear him on the comedy podcast, “My Brother’s Sneaker,” which he co-hosts with his brother, Isaiah Lester. “We came up with the idea by saying, ‘What if we talked about sneakers, but weren’t losers about it and were actually funny, unlike the other sneaker podcasts?’” said Lester, who lives in Los Angeles. Fans can stay in touch with him on Twitter (https://twitter.com/yassir_lester) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/yassir_lester/).
Omar Apollo, 'Go Away'

Omar Apollo, 'Go Away'

Based on the title, contemporary R&B star Omar Apollo's newest single seems as though it'd be about wanting someone to leave, but, really, "Go Away" is about hoping that they'll stay. The 24-year-old Chicano artist sings about unrequited affections and the problem with time, namely, that there's never enough of it. The wavy, synth-filled instrumental paired with the singer's soulful, sweet-sounding falsetto make this song curiously danceable, but its confessional lyrics make it equally fit for a long, contemplative drive.
CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

Issa Rae breaks the internet with surprise wedding photos from private ceremony

The internet's favorite awkward Black girl and beloved "Insecure" star has tied the knot. On Monday, Issa Rae took to Instagram to drop photos from her private wedding ceremony in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, off the southeastern coast of France. Wearing custom Vera Wang and photographed by Lauren Fair, the 36-year-old married her "longtime beau" Louis Diame.
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Lady Gaga Turns Heads In NYC Strutting Around In Oversized Platform Boots & Elegant Black Dress

Lady Gaga rocked some very formidable platform shoes while in New York this week. See the fierce look. Allow Lady Gaga to make the case for oversized, sky-high platform boots. The “Shallow” singer, real name Stefani Germanotta, 35, was photographed leaving Highline Studios in New York on Monday, July 26 in a stylish black slip dress — and she accessorized with the most formidable pair of shoes.
HealthSFGate

Suffering with hiccups that won't go away

Edie and Arthur Hessel were married on Halloween morning nearly 45 years ago. Of all their memories of that special day, one stands out: the unrelenting attack of hiccups that struck the groom during their wedding breakfast. His hiccupping went on for hours, and finally ended late that afternoon when their car broke down on the way to their honeymoon destination.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Who Is Issa Rae's Husband, Louis Diame?

Taking everyone by surprise, Issa Rae casually told Instagram that she was a newly married woman on July 26. In the hilarious caption, Rae described having an "impromptu" phostohoot in the South of France (while wearing a custom Vera Wang dress), with her friends — aka her bridesmaids — who were "coincidentally" wearing matching outfits, and then taking a few pics with "somebody's husband." Well, in this case it's her own husband, Louis Diame.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily News

‘Glee’ actress Jenna Ushkowitz marries David Stanley

Actress Jenna Ushkowitz has plenty of reason to feel gleeful, as she married David Stanley over the weekend. The “Glee” star and Stanley wed Saturday in Los Angeles, she announced on Instagram. “We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated,” Ushkowitz said in an interview with the Brides website. “Having our ...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Model Gets Banned from a Flight Because of Her Outfit

Deniz Saypinar, a female bodybuilder and fitness model on Instagram, was left speechless when she was forbidden from boarding a plane due to the outfit she had on. The Turkish athlete had booked a flight from Dallas-Forth to Miami on July 8 in order to attend Swim Week, but when it was time to board, the agent at the gate stopped her dead in her tracks.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Upworthy

Black woman leaves Saks store in tears after employees ignored her and helped everyone else

Erica Wiltz, a model, opened up about her terrible experience at the Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Wiltz, who hails from New York City, documented the casual racism in a TikTok video that showed her waiting at the store and an employee walking away from her. Wiltz waited patiently as the employees of the luxury store catered to a white woman, the only other customer at the store. Wiltz saw that the staff were really nice to the white woman as she excitedly tried on a different set of shoes. She was happy to see her being treated that way and waited for her turn. They barely even acknowledged Wiltz's presence as she waited patiently.
WorldComplex

Influencer Reportedly Dies After Slipping While Taking Selfie at Hong Kong Waterfall

A Hong Kong Instagram influencer died after slipping while taking a selfie at a waterfall. Sofia Cheung and three friends visited Ha Pak Lai park on Saturday and took photos at a waterfall’s edge, specifically at Pineapple Mountain, the New York Post reports. That’s when the 32-year-old stumbled over the edge and into a 16-foot pool. Her friends quickly contacted emergency services, but Cheung was pronounced dead at the hospital.

