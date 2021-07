DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm about to enter my sophomore year of high school, and I realize that I'm 100% a lesbian -- more specifically, a closeted lesbian. I've been on a few dates here and there with girls, and nothing has ever progressed further. For those situations, I just told my parents I was hanging out with my friends or grabbing dinner. Over the past few months, I've been talking with this girl, and we have decided that we want to give dating a try. I haven't told my parents because I know they will say it's just a phase or insist I'm straight even though I am not. I'm terrified to tell them, but at the same time, I don't want my girlfriend to have to lie and keep secrets -- I don't think a healthy relationship can exist like that. What should I do? -- LGBTQIA+ Struggles.