Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. There's no such thing as too many salads, but if you're getting tired of your usual greens dish, consider this keto diet-friendly recipe. This salad is fresh, flavorful, and certainly unique. It features pickled mushrooms and onions, which amp up the color and zing of this dish and are easier to make than you may think.