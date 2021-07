Being a bridesmaid is stressful. I knew it was for my own ‘maids back when I was getting married, even though I tried to keep my crazy requests and midnight text messages to a minimum. But the bottom line is: when you are one of the best friends or sisters of the bride, and you accept the role, you know going in that the next several months are not going to be a cakewalk. However, if being a bridesmaid is stressful, being a pregnant bridesmaid is hell.