Nearly 600 million years ago the Earth froze over in the blink of a “geological eye”, when a massive ice age radically altered the planet’s climate, resulting in a “Snowball Earth,” also known as the Cryogenian Period, severely constricting the oxygen supply on the planet. Scientists at the University of Southampton have suggested that changes in Earth’s orbit may have allowed complex life to emerge and thrive during the most hostile climate episode the planet has ever experienced. “Studying Snowball Earth glaciations can tell us just how bad it can get, in which case life as we know it would probably not survive,” says geologist Linda Sohl of Columbia University’s Center for Climate Systems Research and NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies.