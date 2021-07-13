Cancel
New Research Uncovers Details Behind Depression, PTSD, and the Body’s Response to Stress

By McLean Hospital
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biological mechanisms behind stress-related psychiatric conditions, including major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), are poorly understood. New research now details the interplay between proteins involved in controlling the body’s stress response and points to potential therapeutic targets when this response goes awry. The study, which was conducted by an international team led by investigators at McLean Hospital, appears in the journal Cell Reports.

