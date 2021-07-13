Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

China hotel collapse: Eight dead and others still missing after building comes down in Suzhou

By Maroosha Muzaffar
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tOTpc_0av4Ekcf00

At least eight people were killed and nine are still missing after a hotel collapsed in Suzhou city in eastern China ’s Jiangsu Province.

On Monday afternoon, the budget Siji Kaiyuan hotel in the popular tourist city collapsed, with initial reports saying at least 23 people were trapped underneath the rubble.

At least 14 have been rescued from the site so far, the People’s Daily reported on Tuesday.

The Suzhou government is still investigating the cause of the collapse.

Rescue workers dressed in orange overalls used cranes, metal cutters and search dogs to look for any survivors.

More than 600 people, including earthquake rescue teams, and at least 120 vehicles were mobilised for the search and rescue operation.

The hotel, Siji Kaiyuan, started operations in 2018 and according to the travel booking site Ctrip had 54 rooms as well as a banquet hall and conference rooms.

Suzhou, with a population of about 12 million, is a popular tourist destination known for its canals, thousand-year-old temples and world-class museums. According to the tourism site traveltosuzhou.com, the city is bordered by the Yangtze River in the north, Shanghai in the east, Zhejiang Province in the south and Lake Taihu in the west.

Building collapses are not uncommon incidents in China, a result of a combination of sub-par construction standards and local corruption.

Last year in March, the collapse of a quarantine hotel in southern China’s Quanzhou city killed at least 29 people. The hotel had constructed three additional floors illegally, reports said at the time.

In May this year, a 300-metre-tall skyscraper — the SEG Plaza in the southern city of Shenzhen in China — was evacuated after it started oscillating multiple times over several days. The SEG Plaza skyscraper is among the 100 tallest buildings in the country, and comprises more than 70 stories.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

190K+
Followers
91K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East China#Eastern China#Rescue Team#The People S Daily#Traveltosuzhou Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Tourism
News Break
World
News Break
Cars
Country
China
Related
Chinawashingtonnewsday.com

The number of people killed in the China hotel collapse has risen to eight.

The number of people killed in the China hotel collapse has risen to eight. A budget hotel in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou collapsed on Tuesday, killing eight people and leaving nine more missing, according to the local administration. The government of the district of Wujiang announced on its...
WorldPosted by
CNN

Hotel collapse in China's Jiangsu province kills eight

Part of a hotel collapsed in the Chinese city of Suzhou on Monday, killing eight people and leaving rescue workers searching for nine others who are still missing in the ruins, according to the local government. The collapse of a section of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel in coastal Jiangsu province...
Chinawcn247.com

China sends supplies to flooded area, rebuilds barriers

XINXIANG, China (AP) — Trucks carrying water and food are streaming into a city in central China after flooding killed at least 58 people while soldiers repaired flood barriers. Residents continued clearing away mud, wrecked cars and other debris Sunday. The record rains started Tuesday, and some neighborhoods still were waiting for water up to two meters deep to drain. Trucks dropped off instant noodles and other goods at a stadium in Xinxiang, 40 miles north of the metropolis of Zhengzhou in Henan province. The official Xinhua News Agency says losses were estimated at 13.9 billion yuan ($2 billion).
EnvironmentWNMT AM 650

East China braces for typhoon In-fa after flooding in country’s centre

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese commercial hub Shanghai and neighbouring coastal regions cancelled all flights, slowed or suspended subway trains and shuttered businesses ahead of Typhoon In-fa’s expected landfall on Sunday afternoon. The typhoon is set to hit the east coast province of Zhejiang even as central China is still reeling...
Environmentdallassun.com

Typhoon In-Fa drenches eastern China

Parts of eastern China have been drenched by Typhoon In-Fa. They have been no reports of major damage. Cleaning up operations have been underway in other parts of the country. Typhoon In-Fa uprooted trees and drenched communities in knee-deep water in parts of eastern China, but there were no reports of major damage as it made landfall on Sunday.
Environmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

Over 360,000 people evacuated in Shanghai

Beijing [China], July 26 (ANI): Typhoon In-Fa stalled traffic in Shanghai, China and forced evacuations of more than 360,000 people from coastal areas, local media reported Sunday. The typhoon made landfall on the coast of Zhejiang province on Sunday afternoon and is moving northwest at 6.2 miles per hour, Xinhua...
AccidentsTelegraph

Man in central China survives 3 days in flooded garage

ZHENGZHOU, China (AP) — A man in central China was rescued after spending three days trapped in a flooded underground garage following torrential rains, while at least four bodies were found after a traffic tunnel was drained, a news report said Saturday. The death toll rose to 58 after record...
Japancitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
AccidentsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Truck Plunges into Roaring River after Trying to Cross Unstable Bridge in Scary Video

Video of a Russian truck driving over a failing wooden suspension bridge made for a tense moment last week. In the video, a mid-size Russian pickup truck starts its run across a temporary Volga River bridge. Residents watch in horror as the truck nears the middle. The wheels begin to submerge and kick up water. At the middle point, the truck stops, and seconds later, rope from one side snaps. The motor vehicle flips and falls into the river.

Comments / 0

Community Policy