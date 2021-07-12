The Sound Of Fracked – nDreams Q&A

I loves me my PlayStation VR and there's a brand new shooter on the horizon for it that's quite fun; allow me to introduce Fracked. Fracked has you play as some dude who likes to kill aliens. Upon beginning the demo, you're tasked with skiing down a somewhat long path as an avalanche chases you. Pretty exciting stuff! But, things become more intense when you see aliens murder a guy and upon finding a gun, you shoot those ugly bastards which feels awesome. I played on easy mode because I'm no good at first-person shooters so I got a handy targeting laser which made shooting bad guys much more satisfying for me. Anyway, you play Fracked with 2 PlayStation Move controllers and it features multiple steps to reload your firearm so running out of bullets can be quite a panic-inducing event. Thankfully, the controls are spot-on for shooting fun, especially considering that you can walk and run around freely which I appreciate.