Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Sound Of Fracked – nDreams Q&A

uploadvr.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe speak to Audio Manager Matt Simmonds and Audio Designer Callum Bigden about making the music and audio behind PSVR exclusive, Fracked. When you’re envisioning a soundtrack for a game like Fracked, does the fact it’s in VR influence your work at all?. Matt Simmonds: Yes, always. Designing audio for...

uploadvr.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ndreams#Sound Effects#Explosions#Psvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesDestructoid

Skiing FPS adventure Fracked has a PlayStation VR demo out now

The half-hour Fracked demo should tell you everything you need to know. PlayStation VR is still getting developer support in 2021, and one of the more memorable upcoming games, Fracked, has a demo out now ahead of its full release on August 20. You can queue up the Fracked demo...
vrfocus.com

Fracked Confirmed for August PlayStation VR Launch, Demo Available Now

When it comes to summer PlayStation VR videogames nDreams’ Fracked is probably on most gamers wanted lists. Having previously released the stealthy Phantom: Covert Ops, Fracked is a very different beast, all about action and freedom to traverse the environment. Today, the studio has confirmed a release date for the PlayStation VR exclusive as well as rolling out a demo so you can see what all the fuss is about.
Video Gamesvideochums.com

Fracked for PSVR Is Mighty Promising

I loves me my PlayStation VR and there's a brand new shooter on the horizon for it that's quite fun; allow me to introduce Fracked. Fracked has you play as some dude who likes to kill aliens. Upon beginning the demo, you're tasked with skiing down a somewhat long path as an avalanche chases you. Pretty exciting stuff! But, things become more intense when you see aliens murder a guy and upon finding a gun, you shoot those ugly bastards which feels awesome. I played on easy mode because I'm no good at first-person shooters so I got a handy targeting laser which made shooting bad guys much more satisfying for me. Anyway, you play Fracked with 2 PlayStation Move controllers and it features multiple steps to reload your firearm so running out of bullets can be quite a panic-inducing event. Thankfully, the controls are spot-on for shooting fun, especially considering that you can walk and run around freely which I appreciate.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Watch: 20 Minutes Of Fracked Gameplay Showing Move Locomotion And More

Wondering how PSVR exclusive Fracked actually plays? Our demo gameplay gives you some idea. Fracked aims to be a fast-paced experience that users can play from the comfort of their own chair. How is nDreams able to pull off that sense of speed with that setup? Watch the video below with over 20 minutes of gameplay to find out.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Play Fracked for PSVR Now With the Free Demo; Release Date Announced

NDreams’ action-packed PSVR shooter Fracked is playable right now thanks to a free demo that has been released today. Fancy playing Fracked early on PSVR? You can today with the free demo that has been released onto the PlayStation Store. Want to play the full version earlier? You can do...
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Demo out today for Fracked, a fast-paced PS VR action game

Our team is thrilled to share the opening chapters of their trailblazing PlayStation VR title, Fracked, available right now at PlayStation Store as a completely free-to-play demo! The full game has been confirmed as launching on August 20 and we cannot wait to hear your thoughts about this new action-adventure entry in the PS VR library.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Exclusive New Fracked Gameplay Debuts Base Jumping And More Weapons

Enjoyed last week’s surprise Fracked demo? We’ve got five minutes of exclusive gameplay to hold you over just a bit longer. This new footage debuts a new section of the upcoming PSVR exclusive shooter, including some brand new features. For example, the clip starts with a new weapon – a more powerful pistol with a laser sight that seems to be temporary in use. Once you’ve used up all your ammo, the gun disappears. That could help instil a little strategy to the game’s firefights.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

Review: Arcsmith

You may not remember Bithell Games’ virtual reality (VR) debut, a simple sci-fi puzzler called EarthShape. That’s probably because it arrived in 2016 as an exclusive for the now-defunct Google Daydream View, never seeing a port to any other device. The studio’s next VR project Arcsmith also happens to be a sci-fi-inspired puzzle experience but this time it ramps up the complexity and should make it in front of more eyeballs as it’s exclusive to Oculus Quest.
ComputersMusicRadar.com

Why your mix sounds amateur - and how to make it sound pro

You've spent hours sweating over the mix of your latest tune, but no matter how much you tweak things, it still doesn't bear comparison with your favourite releases. You've tried everything you can think of - boosted the bass, covered the whole thing in your favourite effects, added more parts (and taken them out again), and even made the whole thing louder - but it still just doesn't sound right.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Fracked Developer nDreams Opens Second Studio For Live VR Games

Fracked and Phantom: Covert Ops developer nDreams is opening a second VR studio dedicated to making “live games for VR.”. The new studio, named nDreams Orbital, is set to operate remotely (the original nDreams team is based in Farnborough, UK), and will be lead by Chris White. White previously worked on games like The Sims Social at EA and most recently joined VR fitness company, FitXR.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

nDreams Opens Studio Orbital Focusing on Live Service Games for VR

British developer nDreams is doing very well at the moment, seeing success with Phantom: Covert Ops (2020), Far Cry VR, and soon its latest Fracked will arrive. Today, the studio has unveiled its latest initiative, opening a second virtual reality (VR) development studio focused on live service games, nDreams Studio Orbital.
ComputersSynthtopia

20 Generative & Experimental Patches For The Behringer Crave

Sound designer Anton Anru shared this video demo for his new patch library, Probability, for the Behringer Crave. The Crave is a knockoff of the Moog Mother-32 synthesizer, so this patch library is the Crave version of his previously-released Probability patch library for the M32. The patch library is delivered...
Recipesvrfocus.com

Competition: Win A Township Tale for Oculus Quest

When it comes to the sheer amount of content available, being able to sink hours and hours into a videogame, Alta’s recent release of A Township Tale for Oculus Quest is hard to beat. It’s all about building and exploring your own world with friends and this weekend VRFocus is giving you a chance to win a copy for yourself.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Steam Deck Can Be Used With Oculus Quest, Gabe Newell Confirms

You can pair Valve’s upcoming Steam Deck handheld console with an Oculus Quest, Gabe Newell has confirmed. The Valve co-founder and owner spoke about Steam Deck in an interview to IGN this week, re-iterating that the device is essentially a portable, handheld PC and therefore Valve won’t stop you from trying to connect anything to it, including an Oculus Quest.
ElectronicsStuff.tv

Audio-Technica’s AT2040 mic makes premium audio affordable for your podcast

Your chilli pepper podcast might feature properly hot content, but poor acoustics will soon lose you listeners. For recordings that are sweeter on the ears, try Audio-Technica’s AT2040. Borrowing inspiration from the pro BP40, its metal shell and sturdy build belie the £89 price tag. At its heart, a highly directional hypercardioid pickup is designed to isolate your voice while ignoring background sounds – so you’ll capture crisp speech even if there’s hubbub in the studio. Or, you know, your mate’s bathroom. An integrated shock mount reduces vibrations which can affect audio quality, while a multi-stage windscreen employs foam mesh to prevent vocal pops at close range. Not ideal for beatboxers, but brilliant for broadcasting your tones at their dulcet best.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Drums Rock Brings Hellish Demon Drumming To Oculus Quest In Late 2021

Drums Rock combines VR drumming, heavy rock music and demon-destroying action on Oculus Quest in late 2021. As anyone with a VR headset will know, there’s no shortage of rhythm games available on the platform. However, recently we’ve seen a particular uptick in drumming rhythm games such as Smash! Drums and Ragnarock, to which Drums Rock will be the latest addition.
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

5 Music Production Things We Loved In July 2021

Hot on the heels of Universal Audio’s UAFX effects pedals, IK Multimedia rolled out their own line of stompboxes in July, drawing, as you’d expect, on their well established AmpliTube modelling software technology. There are four models in the AmpliTube X-GEAR range, each one comprehensively covering a tentpole guitar effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy