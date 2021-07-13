Prolific Producer Shonda Rhimes Could Make VR Content For Netflix
Prolific producer and Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes could expand her work into VR content at Netflix. Rhimes and Netflix are extending a content relationship with Rhimes’ Shondaland Media after the original partnership ironed out in 2017 helped break records this year for the streaming company with 82 million households tuning in within the first month to Shondaland’s steamy show Bridgerton. The show is already renewed through season four with spin-offs planned as well and more content in the works at Netflix.uploadvr.com
