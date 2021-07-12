Firewall Zero Hour Kicks Off 7th Season With Operation: Rubicon

PSVR’s exclusive team-based multiplayer shooter Firewall Zero Hour is launching its 7th season this week. The game from First Contact Entertainment is kicking off its 7th season with Operation: Rubicon on July 13th. The update comes nearly three years after launch and doesn’t include new maps or contractors, but it does add more than two dozen new cosmetic rewards to unlock. That includes new trinkets, face paints and skins, and the legendary weapon skin Gilded Sten will be available to passholders who complete all 24 missions in Operation: Rubicon and spend 250,000 in-game Crypto.