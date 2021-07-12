Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Firewall Zero Hour Kicks Off 7th Season With Operation: Rubicon

uploadvr.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePSVR’s exclusive team-based multiplayer shooter Firewall Zero Hour is launching its 7th season this week. The game from First Contact Entertainment is kicking off its 7th season with Operation: Rubicon on July 13th. The update comes nearly three years after launch and doesn’t include new maps or contractors, but it does add more than two dozen new cosmetic rewards to unlock. That includes new trinkets, face paints and skins, and the legendary weapon skin Gilded Sten will be available to passholders who complete all 24 missions in Operation: Rubicon and spend 250,000 in-game Crypto.

uploadvr.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zero Hour#Next Generation Firewall#Psvr#Passholders#Crypto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Guilty Gear Strive Adds First DLC Character Goldlewis on 27th July

The first DLC character for Guilty Gear Strive has been revealed, and it's the one and only Goldlewis Dickinson. He's actually a secondary character in the game's story mode, where he wields some rather strange weaponry. Based on this trailer, he's a big, slow fighter with some potential for trickery.
TV & VideosGIZORAMA

Season 2 Kicks Off Next Week in Knockout City

I’m here to give you the inside deets of the latest dodgeball to hit the streets with the start of Season 2 – Soda Ball!. Dodgebrawlers all over the city have learned how to take advantage of [REDACTED]’s signature Boba Cola blend in their glorious beatdowns across Knockout City. A revolutionary shake-stable substrate has resulted in a soda that remains fizz free no matter how much you run/jump/dodge/glide around with one in your hands.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Back 4 Blood New Open Beta Trailer Showcases Co-Op and PvP Action

A new Back 4 Blood trailer has been shared online today, showing more of the upcoming Open Beta that will be held starting next week. The new trailer, which can be watched below, shows off some of the features players will find in the Open beta, such as the Swarm PvP mode, some co-op action, and more.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Sega-Themed Picross Game Launches Next Week

Jupiter's Picross S Genesis & Master System Edition comes to Switch on August 5. On August 5, Jupiter will release Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Edition, a Sega-themed version of their long-running Picross series. First announced in June 2020, this game includes a total of 480 puzzles split between regular Picross and special modes including Clip and Color Picross.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Swords Of Gargantua’s Big Expansion Launches Next Week

Dark fantasy sword fighting game Swords of Gargantua is getting a big update on Quest and PC next week. The Tesseract Abyss 2 expansion hits the titles on August 5. Developer Thirdverse has been teasing the update with a number of videos over the past few weeks, the most recent of which you can see below. It offers a very quick glimpse of what to expect from the update.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Mortal Shell - The Virtuous Cycle DLC lands on August 18 alongside a Steam release

Publisher Playstack and developer Cold Symmetry have announced that the recently-revealed Mortal Shell - The Virtuous Cycle DLC will launch on August 18 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam, Epic, GOG). This is an expansion with a new roguelike mode, with a new shell and weapon for a different style of gameplay, and it will be priced at $7.99 / €6.99 / £6.99.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Here Are The Release Times For The Ascent On Xbox Game Pass

This is a huge week for Xbox Game Pass. Not only has Microsoft Flight Simulator launched, but the cyberpunk RPG known as The Ascent is also dropping on July 29. While you may assume it's a midnight launch, it's actually coming quite late in the day, and developer Neon Giant has confirmed exactly when.
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Mortal Shell ‘The Virtuous Cycle’ DLC Launches on August 18

Playstack and developer Cold Symmetry have announced that The Virtuous Cycle DLC for Mortal Shell will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC on August 18. The DLC will be priced at $7.99 and adds a new Roguelike mode, a new playable Shell, and transforming...
Video Gamesvrscout.com

Classic Point-And-Click Game ‘Shadowgate’ Coming To VR

The legendary fantasy-adventure franchise has been reimagined for Oculus Quest headsets. Back in the early days of gaming, before big-budget shooters and complex RPGs, there were point-and-click games, digital adventures in which players interacted with the in-game world using a point-and-click interface. 1987’s Shadowgate was one such title, taking Apple...
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

New Shadowgate VR Game Announced

A new game in the Shadowgate series has just been announced. As the last game was released back in 2014, this may come as a surprise to many. What’s even more surprising though is that the game will only be available to those with VR gaming setups. This new installment...
RetailNintendo Insider

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition Receives Launch Trailer

Wired Productions and Tomas Sala have shared the launch trailer for The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, which is out on Nintendo Switch next week. This “supercharged and enhanced version” of the original game includes all updates, additional content in The Kraken, The Hunter and Atun’s Folly, and the “significant new expansion,” The Edge of the World.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Will The Ascent Be Available On PS5?

Neon Giants's debut title, The Ascent, will be released on Thursday, 29 July on Xbox and PC but not on PS4 or PS5. Exclusive games are not exactly rare in the current climate but given that this is not a first-party title for Xbox, will the exclusivity last?. Let's take...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Chernobylite Fares Decently on Twitch, Less so on Steam

Chernobylite first day on the market turned out to be somewhat of a mixed bag. The game achieves average activity scores, but it's getting increasingly good ratings. Yesterday marked the release of Chernobylite, a Chernobyl survival horror game from The Farm 51, so it's worth taking a look at how the title fared.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Cyberpunk Action RPG The Ascent Launches Today

The Ascent, a new beautiful action RPG set in a dark, cyberpunk world, launches today. The game will be immediately available in Xbox Game Pass. Today marks the release of the first game by the independent studio Neon Giant - the isometric action RPG The Ascent. The game impresses with cyberpunk vibes, an extensive world and beautiful graphics.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Fracked Developer nDreams Opens Second Studio For Live VR Games

Fracked and Phantom: Covert Ops developer nDreams is opening a second VR studio dedicated to making “live games for VR.”. The new studio, named nDreams Orbital, is set to operate remotely (the original nDreams team is based in Farnborough, UK), and will be lead by Chris White. White previously worked on games like The Sims Social at EA and most recently joined VR fitness company, FitXR.

Comments / 0

Community Policy