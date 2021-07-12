Elsie Smith
Elsie Smith was born in Cochran, Georgia and was the daughter of the late William Edward Dye and Ida Crump Dye. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ellis Alfred Smith and daughter Elise Elaine Smith, five sisters and four brothers. Survivors include her daughter Sandra Stinson and sons and daughters-in-law Danny and Jodi Smith, Gary and Carolyn Smith. Grandchildren Chris (Jodi) Holcomb, Randy (Ava) Holcomb and Dana (Nathan) Adkerson, Taylor Smith, several great and great-great grandchildren.www.griffindailynews.com
Comments / 0