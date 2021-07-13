Board of Trustees Work Session / Board Meeting

When: Jul 14, 2021 05:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: Board of Trustees Work Session & Public Hearings Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/99210212887?pwd=TTcyZTIvSUprL29wSEN1c1pibXFkUT09 Passcode: 427007 Or One tap mobile : US: +19294362866,,99210212887#,,,,*427007# or +13126266799,,99210212887#,,,,*427007# Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 436 2866 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 Enter Meeting ID and Password when prompted (same as above). In order to “request to speak” when the application you are interested in has begun, please press *9 on your phone and wait for someone to acknowledge your request. When prompted to unmute your phone press *6. Webinar ID: 992 1021 2887 Passcode: 427007 International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kbeyM1uErK.