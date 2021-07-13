Cancel
Agriculture

Report on Brazil’s Amazon deforestation for June

Times-Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReport on Brazil’s Amazon deforestation for June. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/b50cc7ce53b242a38c3408362e97dae0.

www.oleantimesherald.com

Americaskitco.com

Brazil's government cuts 2021 budget deficit forecast, report shows

BRASILIA, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Thursday cut its 2021 primary budget deficit forecast, based on a bi-monthly revenue and expenditure report which showed an expected jump in tax revenues on the back of stronger economic growth. The Economy Ministry now expects a deficit excluding interest payments of...
AgriculturePosted by
The Independent

Tesco urged to drop meat suppliers over Amazon deforestation fears

Tesco is facing fresh calls to cut ties with its meat suppliers over their alleged links to Amazon deforestation.In an open letter, Greenpeace urged the UK’s largest supermarket to distance itself from the Brazilian meat giant JBS over its approach to tackling Amazon deforestation.The supermarket does not buy directly from JBS, but does purchase meat from two of its UK subsidiary companies, Moy Park and Pilgrim’s Pride.Greenpeace accused JBS of “actively supporting producers that are deforesting and using fire to clear the Amazon” in the letter to Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy.The call comes after The Independent reported that...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

China's June soybean imports from Brazil fall as demand wanes

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil edged down in June from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand. China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 10.48 million tonnes of the oilseed from top supplier Brazil, slightly...
Environmentsoundsandcolours.com

Brazil’s Amazon is now a carbon source, unprecedented study reveals

This story originally appeared in https://news.mongabay.com and is republished here as part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story. The Amazon has long done its part to balance the global carbon budget, but new evidence suggests the climate scales are tipping in the...
Industrytheenergymix.com

Amazon Deforestation Flips Carbon Balance, Puts 10,000 Species at Risk

With scientists confirming that parts of the Amazon rainforest now emit more carbon than they can absorb, a landmark report is warning that more than 10,000 Amazonian species are at high risk of extinction due to habitat destruction. “Having the most productive carbon absorber on the planet switch from a...
Businesskitco.com

Brazil's central bank buys 41.8 tonnes of gold in June

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a report from the Rio Times, the Banco Central do Brasil bought 41.8 tonnes of gold...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

Brazil's Bolsonaro leaves hospital

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has left the hospital after spending four days undergoing medical treatment, Reuters reported on Sunday. Bolsonaro said that he will return to his presidential duties on Monday, noting that medical officials told him that he’ll have to undergo a diet due to his condition. The president...
Agriculturetheenergymix.com

Replacing Bolsonaro May Not Be Enough to Solve Amazon Deforestation

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon made global headlines in 2019, thanks to massive wildfires and the election of anti-environmentalist president Jair Bolsonaro. Brazilians took to the streets against it, and retailers and consumers threatened to boycott Brazilian products. But with the pandemic dominating the headlines in 2020 and 2021, deforestation continues to rise.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

How smartphones could help tackle illegal deforestation in the Amazon

Using little more than a smartphone, indigenous people living in the Peruvian Amazon can be a powerful force against illegal deforestation and play a vital role in tackling the global climate crisis, a new study suggests.In a two-year study, 36 communities in Peru each selected “forest scouts” to use the satellite-based technology which reveals deforestation on smartphone maps. The maps allowed them to better patrol their communities’ territories against illegal logging.The scientists also monitored 37 other indigenous communities to whom they did not provide any technology, in order to create a control group.During the first year of the study,...
Technologytrust.org

Peru's indigenous tribes use tech tools to track Amazon deforestation

BOGOTA, July 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Peruvian indigenous groups equipped with remote sensing technology and satellite-based alerts have been helping to track and report forest loss in the Amazon as drug trafficking fuels deforestation, research published on Monday showed. Members of nearly 40 indigenous communities in Peru's northern border...
Retailzycrypto.com

Cardano Payments Reportedly Coming To World’s Largest Online Retailer Amazon

Cardano, the world’s 5th largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has shot up by 11.8% in the last 24 hours to trade at $1.34 at the time of press. The coin broke above its weekly average of $1.30 after rumors that Amazon is planning to accept eight Cryptocurrencies for payments including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and Bitcoin Cash.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Brazil’s recent energy auctions

The Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency and the Electric Energy Trading Chamber (CCEE) held the A-3 and A-4 auctions on July 8, resuming contracts for large-scale solar in the Brazilian regulated market, after 2020 passed without any new auctions. The amount of contracted energy – 21.4 MW in the A-3 auction...
TV Showsraleighnews.net

FTC extends probe into Amazon's acquisition of MGM: report

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Federal Trade Commission could take several months to rule on online retailer Amazon.com's $8.5-billion deal to acquire movie studio MGM, according to news reports. The agency has issued a second request in its review of the merger, signaling it could be months before it reaches a...
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

Bitcoin Inches Closer to $40K after Reports of Amazon’s Crypto Plan

After a dull week, Bitcoin is roaring back towards the $40,000 mark. The cryptocurrency gained almost 13 percent in the last few hours and is now trading above $39,000, as of press time. One of the main factors behind this rally is the reports on Amazon’s decision to accept Bitcoin as payment.
Video GamesHot Hardware

Amazon's New World MMORPG Is Reportedly Killing GeForce RTX 3090 Cards

Well, this is not good. There are multiple complaints from GeForce RTX 3090 owners who say their GPUs have gone belly-up after spending some time playing the closed beta for Amazon's New World MMORPG. Most of the reports are coming from people who say they own EVGA's GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra card, though not exclusively.

