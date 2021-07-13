Morehead City teen collects shoes to help others

MOREHEAD CITY — One community teen has turned frustration over a closet cluttered with shoes into a mission to help others. “One day I realized I had this whole rack of used shoes and felt bad about throwing them away,” Caroline Lewis, 17, of Morehead City, said. “I started to research and found Soles4Souls. They have places where you can send used shoes to help people who need them. They send gently used shoes to 125 different countries and throughout the U.S. to help people in need of shoes.”