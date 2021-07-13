Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morehead City, NC

Morehead City teen collects shoes to help others

By CHERYL BURKE
carolinacoastonline.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOREHEAD CITY — One community teen has turned frustration over a closet cluttered with shoes into a mission to help others. “One day I realized I had this whole rack of used shoes and felt bad about throwing them away,” Caroline Lewis, 17, of Morehead City, said. “I started to research and found Soles4Souls. They have places where you can send used shoes to help people who need them. They send gently used shoes to 125 different countries and throughout the U.S. to help people in need of shoes.”

www.carolinacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, NC
Morehead City, NC
Society
City
Morehead City, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Burke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Shoes#Dance Shoes#Anytime Fitness#Charity#Trufit Gym#Crystal Coast Crossfit#Sports Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Charities
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...
TennisNBC News

Naomi Osaka knocked out of Tokyo Olympics

Days after lighting the Olympic cauldron to get the Games underway, Naomi Osaka was eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics. The No. 2 ranked tennis player in the world was knocked out of the tennis tournament in the third round Tuesday by Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-4. Osaka...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy