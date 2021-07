The newly rebranded Shelby Township has recently given new life to the township offices at 204 N. Michigan Ave. in downtown Shelby. The exterior features a fresh new paint color, awnings, a sign featuring the new township logo, and an American flag which the Shelby Rotary Club donated. The township offices now display a welcoming office for information and gatherings. The rejuvenation of the exterior of the office building is a part of the effort to bring new life to Shelby Township, which began in January with the development of a new logo and continued with the launching of a new website.