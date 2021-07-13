Tuesday morning UK news briefing: Covid data that panicked the PM

(Alliance News) - The following is a summary of top news stories Monday. Pershing Square Capital Management's deal to take a 10% stake in Vivendi's Universal Music will need to be restructured, following concerns from the US regulator. In early June, the entertainment conglomerate agreed with special purpose acquisition company Pershing Square Tontine Holdings over a 10% stake sale in Universal Music. Pershing Square Tontine - a New York-listed "blank cheque company" - is owned by William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital and is looking to make a USD5 billion to USD7 billion acquisition. The deal was conditional on shareholder approval and the US regulatory processes. But, the US Securities & Exchange Commission raised concerns over the structure of the deal, so London-listed Pershing Square Holdings will step in instead of Pershing Square Tontine, in an effort to ensure Vivendi is "not left at the altar". Vivendi approved the restructure. The deal for Pershing Square Tontine to take a 10% stake in Universal was based on a EUR35 billion enterprise value for Universal.