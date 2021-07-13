Flood Advisory issued for Socorro, Valencia by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: Socorro; Valencia The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Socorro County in central New Mexico South Central Valencia County in central New Mexico * Until 115 AM MDT. * At 1015 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to a cluster of thunderstorms located just southeast of Rio Communities. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Belen, Rio Communities, Casa Colorada, Jarales, Los Trujillos-Gabaldon and Veguita. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.