Two Pinelands School Board Members Resign

Pinelands Regional High School (Photo by Stephanie Faughnan)

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – The strife between Pinelands Regional School Board of Education members took a new turn at the board’s most recent meeting.

Split factions became apparent when the school board could not decide on a president at the district’s reorganizational meeting. Ultimately, the county superintendent appointed Thomas “Tommy” Williams to preside over the group.

With just a few months into his role as president, Williams himself became the first item on the board’s June 15th agenda.

The school board unanimously approved Williams’ resignation from the board offered in letter form on June 2nd.

“I believe Mr. Williams was on the board for over 21 years,” said August Daleo, board vice president, as he cast his vote accepting the resignation. “I hope he’s feeling better. I know he left the board for health reasons.”

The selection of Williams’ replacement as school board president proceeded with little discussion. Daleo was the only candidate nominated and secured majority support. Board member Patricia Chambers cast the single nay vote in opposition.

Other than approval of past meeting minutes, it was the last time Chambers would vote as a member of the Pinelands Regional School Board of Education.

Chambers waited until the Board Forum to announce her resignation from the board. Instead of sending a letter, the long-time board member and former district teacher embarked on a more public departure.

As she nodded her head, Chambers said her decision was not an easy one. She was one of the original staff members who opened the school in 1979 and taught there for 34 years. In addition, Chambers served as a Little Egg Harbor’s representative to the regional school board for nine years.

Patricia Chambers gives her resignation during the Pinelands Regional School Board meeting. (Screenshot by Stephanie Faughnan)

According to Chambers, she witnessed public harassment of individual board members for the last year and a half. In addition, she claimed to see the targeting of others in executive sessions and said that she herself received both harassing and intimidating emails.

Board members attempted to address their rift in a special meeting held in early February. According to minutes subsequently approved by the board, Chambers cited the need for improvement in board decorum and communication among members during that meeting.

At least one other member was concerned with the release of confidential information to the public. School board member Christie Palladino expressed her feelings that matters discussed during executive session needed to remain confidential. She also suggested that leaks were done intentionally and intended to skew opinions.

“After the Feb. 2 special workshop meeting, where board members were able to, quote, ‘air their differences,’ I truly hoped that this governing body could come together and work collaboratively and serve with the best interest of the district and its students at the forefront,” read Chambers, as part of her resignation statement. “Unfortunately, I was very wrong.”

Chambers stated that the “harassment, intimidation and targeting” of individuals became worse. She viewed the situation as a toxic environment, which made her duties “not only laborious but against the very principles and duties of an elected board official, according to New Jersey School Boards Association.”

“I can no longer disregard such behavior and serve on a governing body that continues to allow this behavior and condone it through its silence,” Chambers concluded.

After delivering her resignation, Chambers stood up and walked off her assigned seat at the front of the room. It remains unclear why Chambers waited until more than thirty minutes of the meeting to resign from her position.

Other board members publicly thanked both Williams and Chambers for their years of service to the board.

“That was a bit of a surprise (Chambers’ resignation,)” added Kim Hanadel, another board member. “I’m still reeling a little from that.”

The remaining board members will select Williams’ and Chambers’ replacements. Applications to serve as the Bass River representative were due last week. Applications to further represent the interests of Little Egg Harbor are also being accepted by the district.

The Pinelands Regional Schools website breaks down the composition of nine members elected to its Board of Education. “Representatives are elected on the basis of constituent population – one from Bass River Township, one from Eagleswood Township, six from Little Egg Harbor Township, and one from the Borough of Tuckerton. Board members have no legal status except when sitting with other Board members in a constituted meeting.”