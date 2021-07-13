Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside County, CA

Felon arrested in guns, drugs bust near Sky Valley indicted in federal court

By City News Service
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XbKhR_0av4BRlX00

A documented gang member from Desert Hot Springs who's accused of using social media to post photos of himself with guns and to market drugs for sale is facing an Aug. 31 trial date in federal court in Riverside.

Robert Lorenzo Lee Ramos, 24, was indicted in April on one count each of possessing a controlled substance -- cocaine -- with the intent to distribute, possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possessing firearms and ammunition in affecting interstate of foreign commerce.

Ramos, who remains in federal custody without bail, was initially taken into custody Feb. 3 by Riverside County sheriff's deputies following the execution of a search warrant near Sky Valley that yielded a cache of guns, various drugs and cash, according to the sheriff's department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3urkO1_0av4BRlX00

He was arrested along with Tylor Britten Murray, 27, of Desert Hot Springs during the law enforcement operation that targeted homes in the 19000 and 18000 blocks of Ford Avenue.

Both men were charged with various felonies in Riverside County Superior Court and pleaded not guilty. But the charges against Ramos were later dismissed so that the U.S. Attorney's Office could prosecute him at the federal level, a Riverside County District Attorney's Office spokesman confirmed to City News Service on Monday.

According to an affidavit prepared by FBI Special Agent Krista L. Gonzalez and filed with the court, the investigation into Ramos centered around a series of social media posts where he allegedly posted photos of drugs and
guns.

One of the posts showed Xanax pills; another had pictures of marijuana and various prices associated with the product; and another post allegedly showed the defendant with a ski mask and gun.

According to the affidavit, sheriff's deputies seized nearly an ounce of cocaine, 399 Xanax pills, nearly 6 1/2 pounds of marijuana, $7,600 in cash, several guns and other items.

The affidavit made no reference to Murray, who previously posted $2 million bail and is scheduled to appear at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Aug. 26.

The sheriff's department reported back in February that its investigators seized more than $150,000 in cash and 46 firearms that did not belong to the suspects, "including multiple firearms that had altered serial
numbers or were illegally manufactured and absent of serial numbers," as part of its investigation into both men. Some of the weapons were previously reported stolen, according to the department.

Murray, who does not have any documented felony convictions in Riverside County, has two unresolved felony cases involving various charges, including vehicle theft, possessing controlled substances while armed and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Ramos has a previous felony conviction for assault with a gun.

The post Felon arrested in guns, drugs bust near Sky Valley indicted in federal court appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
2K+
Followers
515
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Government
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Drugs#Fbi Special Agent#Convicted Felon#Marijuana#City News Service#Fbi#The Larson Justice Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Inmate charged with murdering cellmate inside Indio jail pleads not guilty

A felon accused of bludgeoning his cellmate to death at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio pleaded not guilty today to a murder charge. Luke Hanchette, 42, of Hemet is charged with killing 48-year-old John Leo Hemmer of South Dakota, who was found dead Wednesday in a cell the two shared, according to the The post Inmate charged with murdering cellmate inside Indio jail pleads not guilty appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Preliminary hearing set for man accused of throwing one year-old daughter off cliff

A Sept. 10 preliminary hearing date was confirmed today for a registered sex offender accused of throwing his 1-year-old daughter off a cliff in the mountains south of the Coachella Valley, and also attacking the child's mother and a good Samaritan. Adam Slater, 50, of Palm Desert was arrested May 7, 2020, in connection with The post Preliminary hearing set for man accused of throwing one year-old daughter off cliff appeared first on KESQ.
Oakland, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Former U.S. Senator and Coachella Valley resident Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, California, her son said. The assault happened in the Jack London Square neighborhood, according to a tweet on Boxer’s verified Twitter account. “The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in The post Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in Oakland appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County reports 50% increase in COVID ICU patients since Friday

For the second week in a row, Riverside County reported a 50 percent increase in COVID patients admitted into the intensive care unit. The county reported 15 patients admitted into the ICU since Friday, bringing the total up to 47. That's the most patients in the ICU since March 15, 2021. There was also a The post Riverside County reports 50% increase in COVID ICU patients since Friday appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

RSO: Inmate killed by cellmate at John Benoit Detention Center in Indio

A Hemet man has been identified as the suspect in the murder of his cellmate at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. John Hemmer, 48, of South Dakota was found with significant traumatic injuries during a routine safety check of inmates at the jail on Wednesday morning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The post RSO: Inmate killed by cellmate at John Benoit Detention Center in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Bench warrant issued for woman accused in fatal Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run

A bench warrant was in effect today for a 32-year-old woman facing criminal charges for allegedly running over and fatally injuring a bicyclist before speeding away last year in Desert Hot Springs. Yesenia Bibriesca was allegedly behind the wheel of a Lexus sedan that struck 43-year-old Christopher Jones of Palm Springs last July. She was The post Bench warrant issued for woman accused in fatal Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run appeared first on KESQ.
Thermal, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Thermal shooting suspect must stand trial

A 21-year-old convicted felon accused of shooting at three people in Thermal must stand trial on attempted murder and other felony charges, a judge ruled today. Juan Pablo Linares of Thermal was arrested in October 2019, a week after the shooting in the 88000 block of Airport Boulevard. Following a preliminary hearing at the Larson The post Thermal shooting suspect must stand trial appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

North Shore man pleads guilty to armed carjacking, sentenced to 5 years

A 27-year-old man who stole a vehicle at gunpoint before leading authorities on a high-speed chase pleaded guilty to a pair of felony charges today and was immediately sentenced to five years in state prison. Victor Olivas of North Shore was arrested last August following the carjacking reported in the area of Avenue 78 and The post North Shore man pleads guilty to armed carjacking, sentenced to 5 years appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Police: Woman Dies in Head-on Crash in Desert Hot Springs

A 27-year-old woman died in a head-on crash in Desert Hot Springs, police said today. The two-vehicle collision was reported just before 6 p.m. Thursday on North Indian Canyon Drive near Mission Lakes Boulevard, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was the passenger in a The post Police: Woman Dies in Head-on Crash in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Cathedral City, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Cathedral City police seek help identifying man found dead at transient camp

Police sought the public's help today in identifying a man found dead in a transient encampment in Cathedral City last week. The man was discovered on July 13 at about 7:40 p.m. at a makeshift camp located near the railroad tracks northwest of Vista Chino and Date Palm Drive, according to the Cathedral City Police The post Cathedral City police seek help identifying man found dead at transient camp appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

FBI arrests Palm Springs man following service of federal search warrant

A Palm Springs man was arrested and charged Monday morning as part of an FBI investigation into weapon and drug distribution. Multiple police agencies, including the FBI, were outside of a home on Deepak Road in Palm Springs Monday morning. Neighbors said authorities have been at the home since at least 6 a.m. Neighbors told The post FBI arrests Palm Springs man following service of federal search warrant appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

FBI leads investigation at Palm Springs home

Multiple police agencies, including the FBI, are outside of a home on Deepak Road in Palm Springs Monday morning. Authorities have been at the home since at least 6 a.m. Neighbors told News Channel 3's Madison Weil at the scene that they woke up to the sound of multiple flash bangs with law enforcement demanding The post FBI leads investigation at Palm Springs home appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County reports 683 new cases, 6 hospitalizations, & 257 recoveries since Thursday

Riverside County reported 452 new cases over the past 24 hours. This brings the total of number of COVID death in the county to 305,195. The county reported 1 COVID death over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,658. The number of recoveries in Riverside County increased by 257, bringing the total up The post Riverside County reports 683 new cases, 6 hospitalizations, & 257 recoveries since Thursday appeared first on KESQ.
San Bernardino County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Couple behind 22,000+ acre wildfire started by gender reveal party indicted

The San Bernardino County District Attorney announced the couple who started the 22,000+ acre El Dorado Fire with a gender reveal party have been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges. DA Jason Anderson announced that Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr. and Angela Renee Jimenez were indicted on 30 charges including, one count of involuntary The post Couple behind 22,000+ acre wildfire started by gender reveal party indicted appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspect in critical injury hit-and-run crash arrested

UPDATE 07/22/21 The Indio Police Department announced that the suspect, Julio Infante, 47, of Indio, was taken into custody. County jail records show that Infante was arrested on Tuesday. He was let on $75,000 bail on Wednesday and is due back in court on November 17. There was no update on the condition of the The post Suspect in critical injury hit-and-run crash arrested appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County reports 1,991 new cases, 65 hospitalizations, & 16 more people in ICU

Riverside County released its weekly COVID-19 report on Wednesday, showing big increases in hospitalizations and patients admitted into the ICU. The county added more than 98% of all new COVID cases reported since February, have been among those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. "The vaccine is the best protection you're going to have against the virus The post Riverside County reports 1,991 new cases, 65 hospitalizations, & 16 more people in ICU appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Man sentenced to 40 Years to life for Desert Hot Springs shooting death

A man who fatally shot another man "for no reason'' in Desert Hot Springs more than four years ago was sentenced today to 40 years to life in state prison. An Indio jury convicted Anthony Garza, 31, of murder in June for shooting Dominick Mesta, 21, four times in the face on Dec. 18, 2016. The post Man sentenced to 40 Years to life for Desert Hot Springs shooting death appeared first on KESQ.
Coachella, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Car crashes into Coachella home

A car crashed into a home in Coachella near Avenue 52 and Las Palmas Street. It happened at 9:27 p.m. Authorities say the home was not occupied at the time. The driver of the vehicle was evaluated by paramedics at the scene but refused medical care. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The post Car crashes into Coachella home appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Trial nears for man facing possible death sentence in Palm Springs killings

A trial date was tentatively set today for mid-September for a Cathedral City man facing a possible death sentence for allegedly fatally shooting four people in Palm Springs more than two years ago. Jose Larin-Garcia, 21, is charged with four counts of murder stemming from the February 2019 shootings in which the victims, ages 17 The post Trial nears for man facing possible death sentence in Palm Springs killings appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Search for man missing since June 30 continues, vehicle recently found in Palm Springs

The vehicle of a man missing since June 30 was recently found in Palm Springs, nearly 50 miles away from his last known location. Luis Alberto Artieda, 53, was last known to be in Idyllwild from June 26 to June 29, according to loved ones. His vehicle was found in the area of La Mirada The post Search for man missing since June 30 continues, vehicle recently found in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy