Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'The Queen's Gambit,' 'Ted Lasso' vie for Emmy nominations

By LYNN ELBER
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00deq4_0av4BA0Q00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — “The Crown" and “Ted Lasso,” among the TV shows that helped distract America during an oppressive pandemic year, are in the hunt for Emmy recognition.

The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday by father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“Blindspotting”), and TV academy chief executive Frank Scherma.

In its fourth season, the British royal drama "The Crown" moved closer to contemporary events with its version of the courtship and rocky marriage of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, played by Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin.

The actors are among the favorites for Emmy nods, along with Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

For Netflix, which led the way for the rise of streaming services but has yet to claim a top series trophy, “The Crown” may represent its best bet. It's been nominated three times before.

“Ted Lasso,” a feel-good comedy about a middling American football coach abruptly imported to England to take over a soccer team, could snare nominations for star Jason Sudeikis and cast members including Hannah Waddingham and Nick Mohammed.

Contenders in the miniseries category include "The Queen's Gambit," with breakout star Anya Taylor-Joy as a troubled chess prodigy, and "The Underground Railroad," based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead and created by Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight").

Thuso Mbedu and Aaron Pierre, who star in the wrenching depiction of U.S. slavery combined with elements of magical realism, are potential nominees.

“Lovecraft Country,” which spins a tale about mid-20th-century racism with elements of horror, is up for drama series honors despite its cancellation by HBO after one season.

“The Mandalorian” and “WandaVision” are among the sci-fi and fantasy genre shows in contention.

Also vying for Emmy consideration are shows that made a splash and boast movie stars, including the crime miniseries “Mare of Easttown” with Kate Winslet and “The Undoing” with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

TV academy voters have a chance to build on the inclusiveness of last year's acting nominations, which included a record number of Black nominees — 35 — among the 102 contenders for lead, supporting and guest performances in drama, comedy and limited series or TV movie.

At slightly more than 34% of nominees, that improved on the 2018 record of just under 28% of Black actors in those categories. Voters also have the chance to recognize other actors of color, including Rosie Perez for the comedy thriller “The Flight Attendant,” and trans actors Mj Rodriguez and Angelica Ross for “Pose.”

The Sept. 10 ceremony, which last year was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will air live on CBS from a theater and include a limited in-person audience of nominees and guests. Cedric the Entertainer is the host.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
47K+
Followers
61K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Perez
Person
Gillian Anderson
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Colson Whitehead
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Angelica Ross
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Mj Rodriguez
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Margaret Thatcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vie#Hbo#British Royal Family#Ap#American#Lovecraft Country#Hbo#Cbs#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesiosconews.com

'Ted Lasso' stars react to record Emmy noms: 'It's epic'

The hit Apple TV show earned 20 Emmy nods, making it the most nominated first-season comedy ever. Stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt and Juno Temple say they're pinching themselves after making Emmy history. (July 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
TV & Videosithinkdiff.com

Apple TV+ original shows earn 35 Emmy Award nominations with Ted Lasso in the lead, once again

Apple TV+ is Cupertino tech giant’s all originals video streaming service, launched in November 2019. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company was not able to introduce a wide variety of content immediately, but the shows and movies it did premiere have scored home runs for the service. Apple TV+ award-winning comedy series Ted Lasso, Servant, Central Park, and other shows have landed 35 Emmy Award nominations. And once again, Ted Lasso tops the chart.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Emmys 2021: Mandalorian, The Crown and WandaVision Lead Nominations, Ted Lasso Tops the Comedy Pack

Nominations for the 73nd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday by Emmy winners Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones (#FreeRayshawn). The Crown and The Mandalorian this year tied for the most nominations, with 24 each, followed by WandaVision (23), The Handmaid’s Tale (21), Saturday Night Live (21), Ted Lasso (20), Lovecraft Country (18), The Queen’s Gambit (18) and Mare of Easttown (16).
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

‘Ted Lasso’ Leads 2021 TCA Awards Nominations

“Ted Lasso” topped the Television Critics Association’s list of nominees for its 37th Annual TCA Awards, with five nominations for the Apple TV+ comedy. When counting all platforms that received nods from the organization on Thursday, Netflix led the way with 15 total. Just behind the Jason Sudeikis series in...
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Why Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt Isn't Intimidated by the Show's 20 Emmy Nominations

Watch: Exclusive: "Ted Lasso" Star Tears Up Reacting to Emmy Noms. Either Brendan Hunt is being a goldfish or he really is handling his Emmy nominations this calmly. Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso brought in a whopping 20 nominations, including three nods for Hunt, who plays the titular character's taciturn right hand Coach Beard. And, while he did call his nominations for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series surprising, he seemed relatively unfazed by the award show news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy