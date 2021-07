As it did when it hired Justin Dennett as football coach, Montague is turning to a first-time varsity head coach to lead one of its most successful programs. The Wildcats announced Tuesday that they would hire Nick Thaler, who's been a Grand Haven boys basketball assistant coach the past five seasons. Thaler, who played at Mona Shores before graduating in 2001, led the Buccaneers' freshman team for two seasons and then the JV squad for three more, but this is his first time getting the keys to the car. It will also be his first time coaching the sport on the girls' side.