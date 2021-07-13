California Gov. Newsom can’t add party ID to recall ballot

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will not be identified as a Democrat on ballots given to voters in the Sept. 14 recall election, a judge ruled Monday. Newsom had sued his handpicked secretary of state, Shirley Weber, last month in a bid to get his party affiliation included after his campaign failed to file the appropriate paperwork. Newsom’s campaign had initially asked Weber to allow the affiliation to appear, but she refused, saying the matter would have to be settled in court.