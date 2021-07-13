Cancel
California Gov. Newsom can’t add party ID to recall ballot

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom will not be identified as a Democrat on ballots given to voters in the Sept. 14 recall election, a judge ruled Monday. Newsom had sued his handpicked secretary of state, Shirley Weber, last month in a bid to get his party affiliation included after his campaign failed to file the appropriate paperwork. Newsom’s campaign had initially asked Weber to allow the affiliation to appear, but she refused, saying the matter would have to be settled in court.

POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Five takeaways from gripping officer testimony at the first January 6 hearing

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack at the Capitol held its first hearing on Tuesday with harrowing testimony from four officers who shared their stories of being attacked by the rioters. The three-hour hearing was the opening act for the committee that's preparing to investigate...
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

