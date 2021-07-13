Cancel
Cape Coral, FL

Trash builds up in Cape Coral neighborhood

By Zach Barrett
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273K63_0av4B0GP00

CAPE CORAL, Fla.– When Susan Wolf looks at her street from her Cape Coral driveway, she said she sees nothing but overflowing trash cans.

Wolf lives on Southeast 11th Street in Cape Coral. She said her trash hasn’t been picked up in two weeks and she’s not alone.

“You can see that there is absolutely garbage flowing out of people’s garbage cans,” said Wolf. “This is becoming an issue.”

Trash cans bursting with bags can be seen on portions of Country Club Boulevard as well.

“Your neighborhood gets trashy. We just want our garbage picked up,” said Wolf.

Lillian Mitchell also lives in the area. She said she hasn’t seen Waste Pro come in more than two weeks to empty the overflowing trash bins in front of her complex.

“There’s tons of flies. It’s scary to even open it,” said Mitchell. “There’s maggots in there. Pretty deep in there.”

Wolf said her husband emailed Waste Pro on Sunday asking when the next service would be.

Their email also stated they understood delays could be possible due to Tropical Storm Elsa and the Fourth of July holiday.

A Waste Pro representative replied early Monday morning saying, “There was no delay in service. We were on normal schedule all week.”

The response made Wolf feel like she was being brushed aside.

“They’re denying it. They’re saying that didn’t happen,” said Wolf.

Wolf said she hopes a Waste Pro truck comes to her neighborhood before another rainstorm can.

“Come get the garbage. Please!” Wolf said.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

