San Carlos Park, FL

Dead-end in San Carlos Park becomes hot spot for burning rubber

By Gage Goulding
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 14 days ago
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — A dead-end section of Three Oaks Parkway in San Carlos Park is usually quiet. All you hear is the rush of traffic on nearby I-75 and planes flying out of RSW.

“It’s peaceful back here,” said Mike Cardenas of Fort Myers.

That is until people, like Cardenas, start lying down rubber.

Donuts, burnouts, and drifting – You name it, it’s likely happened on the currently undeveloped part of the parkway.

“If you’re going to do stupid things, it’s better to do it more secluded, alone, away from everybody,” said Cardenas.

A car enthusiast that takes the sport of drifting seriously isn’t smiling over these spinning tires.

“I don’t think these are car enthusiasts,” said Igor Krasnov, who lives in San Carlos Park.

Not all car enthusiasts are out here to lay down rubber on the road.

Actually, Igor says people that do this, are leaving more bad marks on the car community than they do on the pavement.

“It absolutely gives a bad rep to the car scene,” he said. “Doing donuts in a parking lot is not a motorsport, it’s not drifting. It’s nonsense.”

Krasnov handcrafted a car for drifting. It has five-point harnesses, a fire extinguisher, and other safety features.

He only races the car on courses.

“It’s a sanctioned motorsport. You go to a sanctioned racetrack and you do it there,” said Krasnov. “The big problem though is there’s really nowhere else to do this kind of thing.

