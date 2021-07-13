Roccat Reveals Torch Microphone

Not long ago gaming audio manufacturer Turtle Beach announced they were entering the controller game with the Recon Controller for Xbox consoles and Windows 10 PCs. The Recon Controller is now available for pre-order from Turtle Beach’s website. What makes this wired Xbox controller unique is that it has a built in interface where any headset with a 3.5mm plug can take advantage of Turle Beach features such as Superhuman Hearing, Mic Monitoring and Audio Presets. Additionally, the Recon will introduce the Pro-Aim Focus Mode that allows gamers to tune thumbstick sensitivity for enhanced long range accuracy. Up to four profiles can be saved on each of the mappable rear quick action buttons. The Recon is designed for comfort with its ergonomic shape and cooling rubber grips. The Recon Controller will ship on August 1 with a suggested retail price of $59.95.