Roccat Reveals Torch Microphone
Roccat announced today that they are released their first studio grade USB microphone: the Torch. The Torch is specifically designed for gamers, streamers and content creators. The Torch is packed with professional grade features like 24-bit audio quality, dual condenser design and latency free mic monitoring. The driver free design means the Torch is plug and play, ready to go right out of the box and it includes Roccat’s intelligent AIMO RGB lighting. The torch will be available on August 15 and retail for $99.99. Full tech specs are listed below.hardcoregamer.com
