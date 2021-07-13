Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Roccat Reveals Torch Microphone

By Chris Shive on July 12, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoccat announced today that they are released their first studio grade USB microphone: the Torch. The Torch is specifically designed for gamers, streamers and content creators. The Torch is packed with professional grade features like 24-bit audio quality, dual condenser design and latency free mic monitoring. The driver free design means the Torch is plug and play, ready to go right out of the box and it includes Roccat’s intelligent AIMO RGB lighting. The torch will be available on August 15 and retail for $99.99. Full tech specs are listed below.

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Torch#Microphone Angle Adjuster#Roccat Proprietary#Base Connection Cable#Usb A Pc Connection Cable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
Daily Dot

This microphone is a must-have for aspiring streaming legends

I don’t know a damn thing about fidelity. I’m not a Steely Dan fan, it’s not something that I worry about. That’s not to say I’m not picky about sound quality. Occasionally, you may have heard my dulcet tones in a Daily Dot video review. And when I’m not clacking on a keyboard for Daily Dot, I make stuff for fun on YouTube. I thought I had cracked the “good enough” quality level and had little desire to ever improve. That is, until the HyperX Quadcast S came into my life.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Apple AirPods Max headphones review: Excellent and expensive

After Apple purchased Beats Electronics in 2014, many assumed that Apple would soon roll Beats into Apple itself, and simply release Apple-branded headphones. Seven years later, Beats-branded headphones continue to release. But Apple is also leaning into its own audio products, most notably through the AirPods brand. The most recent product in that line are the AirPods Max headphones. The AirPods Max arguably represent the culmination of Apple’s headphone journey. They’re by far the most expensive AirPods to date, and they’re more expensive than anything in Beats’ current lineup. But they’re also aimed at delivering a premium, high-end experience that makes...
Cell PhonesPhandroid

How to turn off your microphone and camera in Android 12

Android 12 has introduced a few new privacy controls that we weren’t exactly expecting. An example of this is the ability to turn off both your microphone and camera with just a swipe and a tap. While smart displays like the Amazon Echo Show feature a hardware switch for both, the same can’t be said for smartphones.
Electronicscgmagonline.com

HyperX Quadcast S Microphone Review

Streaming is a very visual experience, but never more than it is today. Once upon a time, a person could just send out their gameplay into the world and the REALLY good ones might include a low quality webcam (or sometimes, the camera on their XBox Kinect) off in the corner. Then came overlays and on-screen stats with a Logitech C920 and a cheap microphone.
Electronicshardcoregamer.com

Pre-Orders Now Available for Latest Razer Laptops Powered by Intel 11th Gen Processors

Back at CES, Razer announced that it would be combining the latest Intel 11th generation chipset with NVIDIA RTX 3000 graphics cards for its Blade series. Today, both the Blade 17 and Blade 15 Base Model are available for pre-orders with the Blade 15 Base Model being a Razer Store exclusive. The Blade 17 will include the fastest Intel processor to ever grace a Blade laptop with the i9-11900H and it can be paired with a graphics card up to the RTX 3080. This processor offers eight cores and 16 threads to make it the post powerful Blade to date and further blur the line of desktop and laptop performance.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Roccat Syn Pro Air review

The Roccat Syn Pro Air wireless gaming headset offers good sound and a quality mic, but it’s frustrating to use, and far too expensive for what it does. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Roccat Syn Pro Air: Specs. Compatibility: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch,...
Electronicssweetwater.com

The Case for Matched Pair Microphones

You’ve probably come across the terms “matched pair” or “stereo pair” in reference to small-diaphragm condenser mics sold as a two-microphone set. What do these terms actually mean?. Modern computer-assisted design and manufacturing processes ensure that the specification tolerances for today’s electronics are considerably tighter than they were, say, three...
Electronicshardcoregamer.com

Review: Cooler Master MM720 Gaming Mouse

Modernizing classic designs is what keeps the core of hardware thriving over time. The MM720 Gaming Mouse is one of these such things as it takes a classic design and brings it to current day standards with improved hardware. Cooler Master has implemented updates across the board to this design down to the slightest detail. Keeping the MM720 lightweight is the key as it weighs in only at 49g. What makes the MM720 special is the shape of the mouse and the comfort level it provides. Once you spend time with this mouse it ranks up there with its competition for the price.
Electronicstvtechnology.com

Panasonic Expands Digital Wireless Microphone Ecosystem

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America has announced three new additions to its DECT Digital Wireless Microphone system. The three new products include a 4-channel wireless receiver, an expansion receiver and a personal lavalier microphone, which broaden the ecosystem to provide audio clarity for voice lift applications and easy system scalability at a reasonable price.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Turtle Beach Recon Controller For Xbox Available For Pre-Order

Not long ago gaming audio manufacturer Turtle Beach announced they were entering the controller game with the Recon Controller for Xbox consoles and Windows 10 PCs. The Recon Controller is now available for pre-order from Turtle Beach’s website. What makes this wired Xbox controller unique is that it has a built in interface where any headset with a 3.5mm plug can take advantage of Turle Beach features such as Superhuman Hearing, Mic Monitoring and Audio Presets. Additionally, the Recon will introduce the Pro-Aim Focus Mode that allows gamers to tune thumbstick sensitivity for enhanced long range accuracy. Up to four profiles can be saved on each of the mappable rear quick action buttons. The Recon is designed for comfort with its ergonomic shape and cooling rubber grips. The Recon Controller will ship on August 1 with a suggested retail price of $59.95.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

NexiGo N660P 1080p Webcam with Dual Microphones

NexiGo N660P 1080p webcam has been ready to hold a high-quality video conference in your home office. Let’s have a look if you’re thinking the same thing. The N660P measures 1.70 x 3.70 x 2.80 inches and weighs 5.71 oz. With a 6.5ft long USB cable, you can easily connect it to your computer, and it supports Windows 7 or later, macOS 10.6 or higher, Chrome OS, Linux and Android.
Electronicscinelinx.com

ROCCAT Syn Pro Air Wireless Gaming Headset – Tech Review

The latest ROCCAT wireless gaming headset has hit the marketplace! With 50mm speakers, a sleek, modern design, and comfortable memory foam ear cushions, the Syn Pro Air is truly a site to behold. How does this PC Gaming Headset fair in our testing, though? We put the ROCCAT Syn Pro Air to the test in our latest tech review.
pureplaystation.com

Hardware Review: EPOS B20 Microphone

Everybody is a streamer these days, but not everybody has the right kit. The EPOS B20 is positioned as a high-end product for those who are serious about their craft, but is this professional piece of hardware worthy of its professional price tag?. My experience with microphones and recording my...
wccftech.com

How to Adjust Windows 10 Microphone Volume

Suppose people find it difficult to hear you while you or on a video conferencing session or a Zoom or Skype call. There is a possibility that there may be something wrong with the PC or headphone’s microphone. In this tutorial, I will address how to adjust Windows 10 Microphone volume. We will go through three different methods that you can try any issue with the microphone, and hopefully, after that, you will sound much clearer during your calls.
Electronicscogconnected.com

Get ROCCAT Gaming Keyboards, Logitech Gaming Mice, and Razer Kraken Gaming Headsets Up to 53% Off

The Gaming Accessory Deals You Never Knew You Wanted. Another week, another set of fantastic Amazon deals for those of you who desperately need a new mouse, keyboard, headset, or any other gaming accessory. Don’t worry, we’ve all been there at some point, and we’ve got just the thing to revitalize your gaming set-up. There’s a ton of cool stuff out there waiting for you to find it. This week, we’ve gone out of our way to present you with some awesome devices for awesome prices. Here are ten great deals to take your gaming experience to the next level.
ElectronicsGear Patrol

The Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers You Can Buy in 2021

It's 2021 and portable Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen. They come in all different shapes and sizes, with different sound qualities and price points. But before actually buying a portable Bluetooth speaker, there are a lot of different factors that you should consider. Ultimate Ears Boom 3. Best...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

ROCCAT Syn Pro Air gaming headset provides immersive 3D audio with 50 mm drivers

Get impressive audio performance with the ROCCAT Syn Pro Air gaming headphones. This wireless headset has 3D audio, letting you hear sound from every angle and giving you the advantage. In fact, the 50 mm drivers put you in the midst of the action. Best of all, the Superhuman Hearing feature enhances crucial in-game sounds like reloads and footsteps. Meanwhile, the impressive wireless technology gives you the speed of a wired connection. And a USB-C rapid charge provides a whopping 5 hours of battery life after just a 15-minute charge. Then, the ProSpecs earpads have memory foam for comfort, are glasses-compatible, and have moisture-wicking properties. Other great details include on-ear controls, lay-flat yokes, and a detachable flip-to-mute mic. Moreover, the 16.8 million color lighting works within the AIMO eco-system. Finally, this headset is compatible with Windows 10+ and PlayStation 5.
xda-developers

Switch microphone input

I've had the S21 for a few days and I've been using it in my aux-only car with a 3.5mm dongle. When I activate google assistant, it doesn't use the phone's microphones because it's trying to use a nonexistent auxiliary microphone. Is there any way to force it to use...

Comments / 0

Community Policy