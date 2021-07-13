Cancel
Ludington, MI

Muszynskis celebrate 50 years

shorelinemedia.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe children of Ronald and Sharon (Vander Veer) Muszynski of Manistee happily announce their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary. Ron and Sharon were married on July 17, 1971 at St. Simon’s Catholic Church in Ludington. They have been blessed with three children Mark (Wendy) Muszynski of Spokane, Washington, Karen (Dean) Haldeman of Ludington and Sara (Josh) Schubert of Manistee. They also have six grandchildren Pearl, Gus and Oz Muszynski; Dalton Haldeman; and, Penny and Heidi Schubert. Ron and Sharon proudly owned Photography by Ron for more than 40 years before retiring from the business at the end of 2020. Ron will always enjoy capturing memories with his camera and continues to drive school buses for Manistee Area Public Schools. Sharon enjoys crocheting and sewing (and really had a knack for making masks to donate during the pandemic). Together they enjoy camping, traveling, taking rides and enjoying time with the family that they have built over the past 50 years.

www.shorelinemedia.net

