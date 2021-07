In April, the Arkansas State Legislature passed Act 810, which gives college athletes in the state the opportunity to be compensated for their name, image, and likeness. On July 1, the NCAA adopted an interim policy, which provides a uniform policy for all institutions. The University of Arkansas has created an in house program to help facilitate their student athletes, while smaller universities are depending on third parties to do this work. University of Central Arkansas athletic director Brad Teague and University of Arkansas associate athletics director Terry Prentice explain how the new NIL policies impact their student athletes.