Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jack Irish’ Season 3 On Acorn TV Finds Guy Pearce’s Ex-Lawyer Investigating A Police Conspiracy

By Joel Keller
Decider
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuy Pearce Gets His Windows Shattered in This Action-Packed Exclusive Clip From 'Jack Irish: Hell Bent'. Since Jack Irish, created by Andrew Anastasios, Matt Cameron and Andrew Knight based on Peter Temple’s novels, has established itself over three movies and two previous seasons, the final season of the Australian drama feels like being among old friends. And that will feel that way even if you’ve never seen the show before. Guy Pearce plays the title character, a former lawyer who is traumatized by his wife’s murder and he decides to become a PI, getting involved in cases that expose Melbourne’s more seedy, criminal elements.

