This Storage Piece Is the Star of Crate & Kids’s New Back-to-School Collection

Designed with bright colors and fun features to make things a little more inviting for kids, Amazon has gotten very good at making tech for younger audiences. The Kids Edition of the Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Show 5, for example, offer parental controls to keep kids safe while making sure the whole interface has kid-friendly options presented first. The same is true of the Fire tablets, available in a bunch of different sizes all focused on being bright and friendly and in many cases damage-resistant. The cool thing all of these have in common is they're all on sale right now, and in many cases at prices matching the recent epic Prime Day deals.