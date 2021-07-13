Cancel
This Storage Piece Is the Star of Crate & Kids’s New Back-to-School Collection

By Lydia Geisel
Posted by 
Domino
Domino
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back-to-school shopping isn’t just about stocking up on gel pens and binders. As any parent knows, organization starts in your kid’s bedroom—the place where homework meets play. And this year, with many little ones heading back to school IRL for the first time in a long time (or for the first time ever), staying on top of rogue toys, math books, and art projects is extra-important. Fortunately, Crate & Kids’s new fall line, available to shop now, makes keeping everything in order easy. From two-in-one furniture featuring sneaky hiding spots to desks that grow with your kiddo, here are our top six picks from the fresh assortment.

www.domino.com

Domino

Domino

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Domino is the ultimate guide for a stylish life and home. In addition to sharing our editors’ favorite new finds, exclusive home tours with of-the-moment creatives, fun entertaining tips, and more daily inspirations on domino.com, we publish a quarterly magazine featuring lush photography and captivating storytelling.

 http://www.domino.com
