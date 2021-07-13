The Real Reason Why Cats Lie On Their Backs To Greet You

While our household cats might seem like simple creatures, as it turns out, there's a lot about them that we don't understand. One of the biggest shockers when it comes to the complexity of our felines is that they make nearly 100 distinct sounds that all have unique meanings, despite many of them sounding indistinguishable to humans. Some reports suggest that some of the noises they make might even be the result of mimicking the sounds of human babies in order to get attention (via Sophisticat). In addition, did you know that a cat's whiskers are actually intricate sensory tools that can determine a cat's mood? Whether house cats or cats in the wild, whiskers are what help these animals hunt so effectively, as they help measure distance, detect prey, and sense approaching danger (via Purina).