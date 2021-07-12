Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, GA

Madison Rental celebrates 25 years of serving community

By Patrick Yost Staff Writer
Morgan County Citizen
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a man who has created and maintained a thriving tool rental business for the past 25 years, all Al Kimsey can think of is to thank others. He thanks Wayne Shirey, a man who died last year but who gave Kimsey a start in the business after he graduated from the University of Georgia with an Agriculture-Economics degree. Kimsey, the owner of Madison Rentals on Eatonton Road, started with Shirey in 1994 at Shirey’s United Tool Rental store in Duluth. Business, Kimsey says, was booming.

www.morgancountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, GA
City
Duluth, GA
Madison, GA
Business
City
Bostwick, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Georgia#Madison Rentals#United Tool Rental
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy