Madison Rental celebrates 25 years of serving community

For a man who has created and maintained a thriving tool rental business for the past 25 years, all Al Kimsey can think of is to thank others. He thanks Wayne Shirey, a man who died last year but who gave Kimsey a start in the business after he graduated from the University of Georgia with an Agriculture-Economics degree. Kimsey, the owner of Madison Rentals on Eatonton Road, started with Shirey in 1994 at Shirey’s United Tool Rental store in Duluth. Business, Kimsey says, was booming.