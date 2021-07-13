Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Real Reason Amy Sedaris Said No To A Job On SNL

By Alice Broster
Posted by 
The List
The List
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amy Sedaris is gearing up for her next major role. She told People magazine that voicing the new infant in "The Boss Baby: The Family Business" is actually the perfect role for her. "A bossy baby that wears a three-piece suit and a clip-on tie is exactly what I would love to play. I like playing bossy people," she said. Sedaris has crafted a career as a seriously comedic actor but this is the real reason Amy Sedaris said no to a job on the long-running sketch comedy series "SNL."

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonnie Hunt
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Amy Sedaris
Person
Catherine O'hara
Person
Andy Dick
Person
Greg Daniels
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Lorne Michaels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People#Interview Magazine#Vulture#The A V Club#The Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Lecy Goranson Left Roseanne

Lecy Goranson was an original star of "Roseanne," playing eldest Conner sibling, Becky, on the ABC sitcom when it debuted in 1988. Goranson was just 14 years old and had no other professional acting credits on her résumé at the time, per IMDb. She also had a back-and-forth relationship with the series. After playing Becky for the first five seasons of the show, Goranson left "Roseanne" in 1993 and was replaced by Sarah Chalke.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Watch: Mindy Kaling Talks Up “Velma” On Seth Meyers

HBO MAX’s organization of adult animation, I think, is even a little better than Netflix’s. While Netflix’s tags are a tad more confusing and sometimes often changed during the course of a series’ life, HBO MAX really embraces the adult animation industry having fancy landing pages for content, icons for customized profiles, and more, making the experience that much more impressive ahead of streamer’s upcoming onslaught of original content.
Waco, TXPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Chip And Joanna Gaines Took A Break From TV

Can you name a more dynamic duo than Chip and Joanna Gaines? We'll wait. The home improvement and design gurus rose to fame with their hit HGTV show "Fixer Upper," and soon became household names and America's sweethearts in the process. The Gaines have slowly built up a business empire worth millions, and turned their hometown of Waco, Texas into a booming tourist destination.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Craig Conover And Naomie Olindo Split

Following the news of former reality television star Naomie Olindo's shocking split with her hunky anesthesiologist boyfriend Metul Shah (read: Shah allegedly cheating on her after she left everything behind and followed him all the way to New York City), many "Southern Charm" fans can't help but reminisce about her prior relationship with the prince of procrastination turned pillow magnate, Craig Conover. Oh, the good ol' days when "Southern Charm's" Ken and Barbie (and no — we're not talking about the now-defunct relationship between cast members Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy) only had heart-eyes for each other.
CelebritiesYardbarker

Mindy Kaling addresses 'Velma' casting backlash: 'There are Indian nerds'

Mindy Kaling really doesn't need to defend herself, but she does it so well. The acclaimed actress, writer and producer unpacked the racist backlash that arose from the sewer (also known as the internet) around Velma, the forthcoming HBO Max animated series for which she will voice the titular character and executive produce.
Trouble Relationshipnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Loni Love Got Divorced

Loni Love is a co-host on "The Real," but before she sat at that table, she was a frequent guest on "Chelsea Lately" and made a name for herself as a stand-up comedian. She's also literally an open book when it comes to her dating life. In her 2013 tome, "Love Him or Leave Him, But Don't Get Stuck with the Tab: Hilarious Advice for Real Women," she detailed all her romantic ups and downs.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Snoop Dogg’s mom?

SNOOP Dogg updated his fans on his mother's health status after asking for prayers for her in May 2021. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg is the middle child of Beverly Tate's three sons. What happened to Snoop Dogg's mom?. The rapper has not confirmed what medical issue his...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

A Look Inside Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher's Stunning Farmhouse

Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher managed to get through quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic with one surprising activity thanks to their elaborate farmhouse. The couple, who wed in 2015 and share two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, built their Los Angeles home while Kunis was pregnant with their first child back in 2014, and the celebrity couple had their family in mind. With Kutcher having been born in Iowa and Kunis born in the Ukraine, it only made sense for the pair to build a farmhouse in which to raise their kids. "To feel tranquility in a space, everything needs to be in order," said Kutcher of his home to Architectural Digest. "If the world around you isn't in order, it's hard to get your brain in order. When we're in our home, the world just makes sense."
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Stops Wedding, Discovers Finn’s Dark And Complicated Past

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a mysterious woman shows up at the Forrester mansion. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) tells a secret to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is alarmed by Finn’s secretive past and wants the wedding delayed. However, a bombshell could change “SINN” forever.
Weight Lossnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Drew Carey Lost Weight

Hollywood has seen some of the most dramatic celebrity weight loss transformations over the years, including stars like Adele, Jonah Hill, John Goodman, and Rebel Wilson. Another celeb to add to the list is Drew Carey, who began his weight loss journey in 2010. The comedian and "Price Is Right" host has lost nearly 100 pounds since embarking on a very ambitious diet and exercise plan — and has kept the weight off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy