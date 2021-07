For the past two season the Milwaukee Brewers have found themselves in a situation that they are not too familiar with. That is lacking offensive production. Gone are the big bombers in Yasmani Grandal, Mike Moustakas, Eric Thames, and Jesus Aguilar. Those players were a near lock to hit 25-30 home runs each season. Christian Yelich remains with the Brewers but has yet to find his power stroke in 2021.