Midnight Mania! Crippled Conor McGregor threatened Dustin Poirier and his wife, ‘in your sleep, you’re dead!’
Every time the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier feud seems to hit an all-time low, it somehow manages to get worse, as shockingly a second consecutive loss did not make the Irishman more amiable. McGregor’s denial in his immediate post-fight interview was captured by Joe Rogan and the UFC broadcast, but it’s become apparent those angry words were merely the tip of the iceberg.www.mmamania.com
