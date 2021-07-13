Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - June edition

By Time Goggles
Quad-Cities Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve had to say goodbye to some beloved musicians, athletes, actors and more. Here's a look at the stars we've lost so far in 2021, through June.

qctimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Mena Suvari: “Slowly but Surely Meth Became My Life. And Then It Took Over”

Nineties It Girl Mena Suvari, who you recognize from hugely popular movies American Pie and American Beauty, is coming clean about her double life. In her new memoir, The Great Peace, the award-winning actor divulges intimate, moving, and, at times, shocking details about her off-camera world—including her teenage struggles with drug addiction, her emotionally destructive relationships with older men, and how the #MeToo movement ultimately inspired her to share her experience with the dark side of young Hollywood fame. Below, read the chapter “Meth Month” from Mena’s debut memoir, out today.
TV & Videosallaccess.com

Audacy Layoffs Begin – Here Is Who We Know Is Out So Far

SHORTY – afternoons, WFBC (B93.7)/GREENVILLE, SC for 7 years. Reachable at (864) 386 -5876 or shortyontheradio@gmail.com. TYLER FOXX – afternoons, KLUC & KXQQ/LAS VEGAS. Find him at (702) 689-1842 or thebookershow@yahoo.com. ALL ACCESS wants to help you get reconnected. If you are out and want your departure, previous job duties...
TV Seriestownandcountrymag.com

Everything We Know So Far About Grantchester Season 6

Get ready to head back to Cambridgeshire, mystery fans, because everyone's favorite crime-solving vicar is coming back for more sleuthing. Grantchester, the beloved British series about an unconventional 1950s vicar who unwittingly winds up as a part-time detective in the titular English village, is set to return this fall with more murder, mystery, and moral quandaries. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming season.
TV & VideosPosted by
Tom's Guide

The Wheel of Time: Everything we know so far

Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time is a high fantasy epic, spanning 14 books and a prequel novella. The story features hundreds of characters and points of view, but it primarily focuses on the exploits of three boys: Rand al'Thor, Matrim Cauthon, and Perrin Aybara. The first book, The Eye...
ComicsTVOvermind

What We Know about Kakegurui Season 3 So Far

Kakegurui is a Japanese manga that has been successful enough for it to receive an animated adaptation. For those who are unfamiliar, the name can be translated to mean “gamble crazy.” Something that should give interested individuals a good idea of what to expect. In further detail, Kakegurui is set in a school meant for the children of the Japanese elite, who are expected to become members of the Japanese elite themselves in the future. Curiously, the students don’t determine their internal hierarchy based on either athletic ability, academic performance, or social status. Instead, they rank themselves by gambling against one another in the show. The students who win receive everything that they desire. In contrast, the students who lose so much that they fall into debt become slaves for the rest. Moreover, if they fail to clear their debts by the time of their graduation, they will pay for the rest of their lives by having their futures dictated to them.
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Discovery season 4 – What we’ve Comprehended so Far

If you’ve been wondering with raised eyebrows to get a hint about discovery season 4, stir back and relax, we got you sorted. Throughout the history of Star Trek, there have been many different types of villains. What happens when the villain isn’t a genuine, breathing being but rather a machine?
MusicNew Haven Register

Ian Sweet Covers Coldplay's 'Yellow,' Replicates Beach Video

Ian Sweet’s Jilian Medford has put her own indie-rock spin on Coldplay’s “Yellow,” down to a video that replicates the band’s 2000 original. Medford self-directed the clip, which opens with her strolling down the beach at dusk while delivering the track, complete with sultry guitar and percussion. Daylight filters in as it concludes, with the camera panning to the ocean.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Loki season 2 confirmed: Everything we know so far

Yep. It's official. Loki season 2 is actually happening. For the first time in the Marvel Disney Plus shows, the folks at Disney have gone out of their way to not just hint at a second season, but let us know that it's coming. But Loki's director won't be coming back for this new batch of episodes, and she's revealed a little about what's been left on the cutting room floor.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Ratched season 2: Everything we know so far

The psychotic nurse will see you now ... for Ratched season 2. Netflix's horror thriller will return to delve further into the insane world of Nurse Mildred Ratched (Sarah Paulson). Ratched season 2 is definitely happening, since the Ryan Murphy-produced show started out by receiving a two season order from...
TV SeriesTom's Guide

The Circle season 3: Everything we know so far

The Circle season 3 is coming to Netflix — smiley face, fist pump ... send message. The second season of the social media-based reality TV show just ended, with its first catfish champion. Yes, The Circle season 2 winner DeLeesa St. Agathe fooled her fellow contestants into believing she was her husband, Trevor. Laughing face emoji!

Comments / 0

Community Policy