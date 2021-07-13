Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - June edition

Kakegurui is a Japanese manga that has been successful enough for it to receive an animated adaptation. For those who are unfamiliar, the name can be translated to mean “gamble crazy.” Something that should give interested individuals a good idea of what to expect. In further detail, Kakegurui is set in a school meant for the children of the Japanese elite, who are expected to become members of the Japanese elite themselves in the future. Curiously, the students don’t determine their internal hierarchy based on either athletic ability, academic performance, or social status. Instead, they rank themselves by gambling against one another in the show. The students who win receive everything that they desire. In contrast, the students who lose so much that they fall into debt become slaves for the rest. Moreover, if they fail to clear their debts by the time of their graduation, they will pay for the rest of their lives by having their futures dictated to them.