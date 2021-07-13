Cancel
Professional Football Legend Dick Butkus to Host 'NFL Alumni Wellness Challenge'

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NFL) – One of football’s defensive legends is going on the offensive to protect fans and former players from life-shortening health risks of obesity and heart disease. Dick Butkus, who inspired generations on his way to becoming the nation’s most revered defender, will serve as Player Advisor for the NFL Alumni Wellness Challenge which helps former professional football players pursue improvements to their personal health and wellness.

