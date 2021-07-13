Professional Football Legend Dick Butkus to Host ‘NFL Alumni Wellness Challenge’

When was the last time you could rank any position on the Washington Football Team as the best in the league? We could be here awhile. Well, that time has finally come. Lorenzo Alexander wore the burgundy and gold from 2006-2012. Now, he is an analyst on NFL Network and had some strong words to say about his former team's defensive line. Alexander ranked his top-five defensive lines leading into the 2021 season and placed the WFT at the very top of the list.