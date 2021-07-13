Air Quality Alert issued for Grand, Jackson, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 16:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-14 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Grand; Jackson; Summit AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 800 AM TUESDAY UNTIL 900 AM WEDNESDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Routt, Jackson, Grand, Garfield, Eagle, Summit, Mesa, Pitkin, Lake, Delta, Montrose, and Gunnison Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Glen Eden, Clark, Steamboat Springs, Kremmling, Granby, Glenwood Springs, Eagle, Breckenridge, Grand Junction, Aspen, Leadville, Delta, Montrose and Gunnison. WHEN...800 AM Tuesday July 13 to 900 AM Wednesday July 14 IMPACTS...Areas of moderate to heavy smoke have been observed Tuesday morning across the advisory area, particularly for northern Routt County in close vicinity to the Morgan Creek wildfire. Gradual improvement is expected late morning into Tuesday afternoon as atmospheric mixing increases and shower and thunderstorm development is expected across large parts of the advisory area. By late Tuesday evening heavy smoke should mainly be confined to lower elevations surrounding the Morgan Creek wildfire, with generally isolated pockets of heavy smoke elsewhere across the advisory area. Near the fire, periods of heavy smoke will remain possible for areas along Morgan and Reed Creeks, the Elk River Valley, and the communities of Glen Eden and Clark Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. Note: Even though smoke is expected to decrease for many areas Tuesday afternoon and evening, the public health recommendations should continue to be followed throughout the advisory area due to the lingering health impacts of long-term exposure to smoke. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.