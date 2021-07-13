Air Quality Alert issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-14 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Boulder; Broomfield; Denver; Douglas; Jefferson; Larimer; Weld OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT FROM 400 PM TUESDAY UNTIL 400 PM WEDNESDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Ozone Action Day Alert. WHERE...Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties WHEN...400 PM Tuesday July 13 to 400 PM Wednesday July 14 IMPACTS...Ozone Action Day Alert is now in effect for the Front Range Urban Corridor. Requests to limit driving of non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category both Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, those higher concentrations are most likely for southern and western portions of the Denver metro area, along with southern parts of Weld County. On Wednesday, the higher concentrations will mainly be confined to southern and western portions of the Denver metro area. For areas included in this advisory that are not expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) air quality designation, we request that activities, such as driving non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel), be reduced to lessen the impacts on neighboring air quality. Additional air pollution in this region may directly worsen air quality or contribute to precursors which may also adversely affect air quality. For Colorado air quality conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx HEALTH INFORMATION...Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.