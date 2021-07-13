Severe Weather Statement issued for McDowell, Yancey by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 00:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:20:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McDowell; Yancey THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MCDOWELL AND SOUTHEASTERN YANCEY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, gusty winds to 35 mph are still possible in the area through 1230 am EDT.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0