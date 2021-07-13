Cancel
Cochise County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY UNTIL 945 PM MST At 908 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms extending from Redington Pass south to around Rita Ranch. These storms were tracking west at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills, Tucson International Airport, Summit, Saguaro National Park East, Rita Ranch and Seven Falls.

alerts.weather.gov

