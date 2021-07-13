Today in History

Civil rights leader Robert "Bob" Moses, a soft-spoken and self-effacing grassroots organizer who championed Black voting rights, died on Sunday at age 86. Born and raised in Harlem, N.Y., Moses went to the South to join the nascent fight for civil rights in the early 1960s, ultimately becoming a central figure in the movement.
God does not want empty words or rituals; God wants God’s people to draw near to God, to “hate evil and love what is good and establish justice.” (v. 15) The word translated as ‘justice’ is the Hebrew word mishpat. (v. 7, 15, 24) Mishpat is the vindication of the oppressed, the restorative action of God on behalf of those who are silenced, ignored, or forgotten.
His output was unrivaled in the 20th century, from hit songs to stage musicals, ensemble tone poems and film scores, including "In a Sentimental Mood," "Mood Indigo," "Jump for Joy" and more than 1,700 compositions spanning five decades. But to understand Duke Ellington's life—and life for African-Americans in much of the 20th century—it's important to know where he got his start. And how.
History now shows the failure of socialism and Fidel Castro’s communist vision for Cuba. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Today is Monday, July 12, the 193rd day of 2021. There are 172 days left in the year. On July 12, 1984: Democratic presidential candidate Walter F. Mondale announced his choice of U.S. Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York to be his running-mate; Ferraro was the first woman to run for vice president on a major-party ticket.
Highlights of this day in history: President Harry Truman orders desegregation of U.S. Military; Cuba's Fidel Castro attacks Moncada barracks; Argentina's Eva Peron dies; Playwright George Bernard Shaw and rock star Mick Jagger born. (July 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/.
