Today in History

God does not want empty words or rituals; God wants God’s people to draw near to God, to “hate evil and love what is good and establish justice.” (v. 15) The word translated as ‘justice’ is the Hebrew word mishpat. (v. 7, 15, 24) Mishpat is the vindication of the oppressed, the restorative action of God on behalf of those who are silenced, ignored, or forgotten.