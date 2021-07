Ellen Peach, who began her educational career at Glenn O. Swing Elementary School as a kindergarten teacher 12 years ago, will now serve as principal of the school. “Glenn O. has become my home and the staff, students, and parents have become my family,” Peach said. “I believe strongly in the vision and mission we have here and want to continue to offer my leadership and support to this amazing community of staff, students, and families. There is nowhere else I would rather be.”