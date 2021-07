Employment is essential for everybody, and you need it to fulfill your basic needs and have professional satisfaction. However, you should know what kind of rights you have as an employee and what obligations you have as an employer. The best way to find out about these things is through professionals who know their way around the bureaucratic language and do not have any problems understanding everything correctly. The name of this occupation is an employment lawyer, and their job is to be there for you when you need something explained or help you understand things better. Follow this article to learn the roles and responsibilities of an employment lawyer.